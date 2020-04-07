How has a luxury hotel on the Milyard range become a dormitory for hospital workers?

NEW YORK >> Just a few weeks ago, it was normal for personal assistants to make a thousand-dollar room reservation at New York’s Four Seasons Hotel for high-profile employers.

But in late March, a worried mother calling on behalf of her assistant doctor’s child to get a free room became the norm. The billionaires’ iconic hotel range has just announced that it would house medical professionals battling the coronavirus.

“My mom, I think she had to be one of the first to reach out,” said the 31-year-old, whose hospital asked her to remain anonymous. He lived on Long Island and traveled for two hours each way from his job in Manhattan. Now it is a 20-minute walk to the hospital.

“I’ve never stayed in a hotel room this beautiful in my life,” he said. “Amidst my changes, when things are getting chaotic and I’m eight hours in, it’s so nice to fall back on the idea that I have a place to go that is fairly near and beautiful.” He is scheduled to stay in four seasons for 25 days.

The hotel’s past luxurious remnants – the Deco-inspired art entry, the onyx ceiling of the main lobby, the basketball soaking in the giant suites – are extravagant now that the five-star property has been converted into. something akin to a military barracks. .

“This is no longer a hotel,” said Dr. Robert Quigley, senior vice president and medical director for SOS International, a medical and travel security services firm, which oversees the hotel’s new protocol. “It’s housing for a high-risk subpopulation.”

The Four Seasons, as well as near Central Park and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, is another New York City landmark being equipped to fight the pandemic.

Although other hotels in the city are helping with overflowing hospital beds, Four Seasons has dedicated itself solely to keeping doctors, nurses and other medical professionals well rested and safe.

At the entrance, two nurses, wearing N95 masks, took the temperatures of all guests, asking about symptoms over the past 72 hours and whether they had washed their hands. Once inside, guests go straight to their rooms; there is no bar or restaurant. Elevators carry one passenger at a time; others must wait on the floor, six feet apart.

Of the hotel’s 368 rooms, only 225 will have guests within the property’s trapped boundaries.

Guests and hotel staff no longer interact. To check-in, the keys are enclosed on a table. Minibars were taken out of guest rooms. Keeping is a comfort in the past; rooms are provided with extra sheets and towels.

Room items are collected only after the guest, who stays for a minimum of seven days, checked out and the room has been disinfected. Beds do not have decorative pillows, which can spread germs. On each Tabbord is not a chocolate piece of turndown service but a hand sanitizer bottle.

It was an adjustment. “One of the hotel managers was so upset, because he said, ‘Where are we going to give them coffee?’ said Quigley, now known by four-season staff as Dr. Q. “I said, ‘You’re not in. We’re going to change that behavior.”

(Coffee makers are available in each room upon request. The hotel also offers Lunch Box.)

The idea to repurpose the four seasons came from the hotel’s owner, Ty Warner. He knew it was going to be difficult. He compared it to a new hotel.

“My mouth was dry when I received the call,” said Rudy Tauscher, the hotel’s general manager.

But the hotel still finds itself unprepared for what happened after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Warner announced that the four seasons could be reopened for medical professionals. Thousands of doctors and nurses swarmed their phone lines. “It totally overwhelmed the ordinary systems in place,” said Greg Scandaglia, Warner’s lawyer.

Some of the first callers, such as the assistant doctor’s mother, were able to book a room.

Dr. Dara Kass, a doctor in the emergency room, moved to the East 57th Street hotel from her home in Park Slope, Brooklyn, because one of her children was unmanaged. He was shocked with what he found. “As you enter the hotel, it’s the same procedures as when you enter the hospital,” he said. “That’s remarkable.”

The hotel’s attempt to reduce the risk of infections is, for her, the ultimate luxury. “You can come back from a change in the ER and still feel safe,” he said. “To me, that is above and beyond.”