If you are in your story and think of the warships of Henry VIII, you would probably assume that his biggest is the famous Mary Rose.

Now seated in Portsmouth harbor, the Mary Rose was the king’s lost warship which was finally recovered in 1982 and now attracts tons of tourists every year.

But the Mary Rose was not Henry VIII’s largest warship – this honor goes to a ship built right here in London.

The ship, which was officially called Henry Grace a Dieu, or The Great Harry, was built at Woolwich, south-east London in 1512.

It actually makes a lot of sense, since Henry’s palace was in Greenwich and being close enough, he could check on the ship’s progress.

He had ordered the construction of the most powerful warship in Europe because at the start of his reign, the king was plunged into numerous conflicts with neighboring France.

And the boy was fat.

The king also estimated that his current navy was lacking, with only six ships at the time.

The Big Harry ended up weighing 1,500 tonnes compared to the next largest warship, the Regent, which was 600 tonnes.

Henry VIII wanted to build the largest warship in Europe to impress the other kings and go to fight France

(Image: Gerry Bye / wikimedia commons)

It was also the most formidable ship because its unique design meant that it could carry more cannons than the others, cannons that you can see today at the Tower of London.

Given its complex requirements, the ship took time to build and was not completed until 1514, when the fighting with France was over.

However, he managed to impress other European kings by his size so that all is not lost.

The Big Harry was then rebuilt in 1536 and nine years later, he was able to fight. The ship entered the fight against the French invasion fleet in the Solent in 1545 alongside the Mary Rose.

It was the battle in which the Mary Rose was sunk, but the Big Harry survived.

After the death of Henry VIII two years in 1547, the ship fell into the possession of Henry’s son, Edward VI.

But Edward didn’t seem to care much about the ship and drop it in horrible condition.

Unfortunately, a fire broke out in the Woolwich shipyard in 1553 and the Great Harry was destroyed.

But his legacy remains the formidable warship of Henry VIII and the first of a long list of Royal Navy ships built at Woolwich.

