How Houssem Aouar would in shape in at Liverpool, Arsenal and Guy City as transfer rumours intensify

It’s not clear how issues will pan out in the transfer window this summer months but rumours obviously show Houssem Aouar has a lot of admirers.

The midfielder broke into Lyon’s initial group in 2017 and is becoming touted as a future star, getting been labelled as ‘incredible’ by Manchester Metropolis manager Pep Guardiola.

Will we see Aouar in the Leading League upcoming time?

And it seems to be like a few significant Leading League golf equipment are tracking the 21-year-outdated with the The Sun reporting Liverpool, Arsenal and City are intrigued in the £65million-rated Aouar.

Town enthusiasts may possibly be acquainted with the France youth global, having confronted him all through the group stage of previous season’s Champions League.

On the other hand, Aouar is continue to a rather unknown quantity to some Leading League followers so talkSPORT.com offers you an concept of where he would play at Liverpool, Arsenal and City.

Timo Werner is ‘keen’ on a shift to Liverpool, according to European football skilled Kevin Hatchard

Liverpool

If there’s one issue the Leading League leaders are perhaps lacking, it is a imaginative midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s system needs the 3 midfielders to be workhorses but much more and more groups are having behind the ball when they appear up against Liverpool.

This is wherever Aouar would come in as he’s a skilful player with an eye for a go that could prise open up stout defences and feed the lethal front 3 of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

We have trapped him on the still left of the midfield a few alongside Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson, that means Aouar would have to compete with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for a starting place, although neighborhood lad Curtis Jones might get a lot more possibilities with the senior squad following year.

Aouar is also anyone who likes to earn the ball back again off the opposition in unsafe positions and he’d surely get far better at that below Klopp.

Could Aouar be the artistic midfielder Liverpool are lacking?

Arsenal

Aouar is mostly a central midfielder but can also perform on the left which is wherever he could be if he symptoms for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta favours a 4-2-3-1 development and looks keen to make Mesut Ozil his gentleman in the no.10 job.

As promising as Aouar is, his vision and passing is not as good as Ozil’s when both are at their best.

Placing Aouar, who has respectable speed too, on the still left would also help Arteta to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameuang as the key striker instead of out on the wing also. This is delivering the Gabon global doesn’t depart, of class.

Aouar would have to demonstrate his worthy of at the Emirates Stadium with younger gamers like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who can the two play on the left, enjoying respectable seasons.

Aouar is at his finest when he has the ball on the still left hand aspect

Manchester City

David Silva’s future departure will leave a substantial gap in the City midfield.

Academy graduate Phil Foden is viewed as the normal heir to the Spaniard’s throne but possibly Pep Guardiola sees Aouar as a person who can adhere to Silva’s act.

Aouar has knowledge in an attacking midfield purpose and is at his ideal when dribbling the ball in from the left wing which signifies he could certainly slot proper into Silva’s place.

One place Aouar need to get the job done on is his ending, nevertheless. He has three objectives in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this year but Town is a club in which any player in midfield and assault will get loads of options to rating.

Speaking about most likely actively playing for Town and Guardiola, Aouar explained in 2019 he all players would really like to participate in for Europe’s most important clubs.

Guardiola, whos City facet drew with Lyon in a 2018 Champions League activity is a fan, as well. “We talk a great deal about [Tanguy] Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He’s usually quite calm with the ball at his ft, with an fantastic technological quality.”

Could Aouar be David Silva’s substitution?

