How HR Giger and ELP have made the coverage of Brain Salad Surgery

(This feature originally appeared in the Prog number of May 2010)

Brain’s Surgery 1973 is not only one of Emerson, the best albums of Lake and Palmer (if not THE best), but it is also one of the band’s most instantly recognizable. Much of this has to do with the striking work of art that adorns the album, the work of the Swiss surrealist painter, sculptor, film director and set designer Hans Ruedi Giger, best known for his unique work on the Alien film series.

The original album came in an extensive design. The outer sleeve contained a piece of Giger’s monochrome biomechanical artwork with a human skull in an industrial mechanism. In the center, however, was a circle depicting the face of flesh and blood that would have covered the skeleton. The original sleeve was split in the middle, opening both sides outwards, revealing a human female face (sometimes the rumor like the face of Giger’s then wife, actress Li Tobler) with strange hair and different facial markings – supposed scars.

The entire effect retains the complexity, intensity and beauty of the music that is in it. The pieces, entitled Werk # 217ELPI and Werk # 218ELPII, were selected by ELP after he visited Giger in his home in Zurich in 1973. Giger was busy with his Passage series of works at the time and was also involved in making his Landscape triptych, which would consist of babies, skulls and phalluses – the last painting would make a furore in 1986 when it, used as a poster in the Frankenchrist album of the Dead Kennedy, the band and several related members induced them to be criminally accused of spreading harmful substances to minors after a teenage girl had bought the album.

With ELP looking for new artwork for their fourth studio album, their Swiss promoter, Gustav Zumsteg, introduced his friend HR Giger.

“My promoter friend insisted on taking me to Giger’s house,” Keith Emerson recalls. “I remember it was a fairly modest bungalow from the outside – until you went inside. The interior was overwhelming, to the extreme Gothic. From floor to ceiling, his unique airbrush technique had turned a simple room into a cathedral. Giger had gone three-dimensional – his toilet had arms that almost flooded the babysitter. I saw that the arms had drip feeds that flowed into it. Another decor consisted of gas masks! “

As is generally known today, the working title for the LP was Whip Some Skull On Ya, a euphemism for fellatio. This naturally appealed to Giger.

“It was obvious to combine lips, penis and skulls,” he explained in 1991. “Those elements flowed into the image. Nevertheless, Keith suddenly let me know that the title of the album would be Brain Salad Surgery. I was stunned until he explained to me that this expression meant fallatio in the same way. “

The original album illustrations were provided with a robust phallus, under the chin of the lady’s face on the outer cover, just above the new rounded ELP logo that Giger had also made. Although this was not replicated on the face of the lady on the inner cover (which is tastefully used by Prog for the magazine cover of this issue), it nevertheless caused problems for the band with their record company.

“After many deliberations, we reluctantly had to call on HR Giger to soften the phallic object in front of the subject’s mouth until it resembled a beam of light,” says Emerson.

Brain Salad Surgery reached number 2 on the British album charts in December 1973 and spent the first 17 weeks on the charts. It is not only one of the best of all prog rock records, it is mapped by its individual artwork, alongside King Crimson’s In The Court Of The Crimson King, The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd and Yes’ Fragile as one of most instantly recognizable emblems of progressive music.

ELP would be further successful with their Brain Salad Surgery world tour and the resulting Welcome Back My Friends … live triple album.

Giger’s reputation would go from strength to strength. In 1977 he published his first book, Necronomicon, and it was this that was given to director Ridley Scott during the pre-production of the first Alien film, which prompted him to hire Giger to do the artworks and designs for his celebrated film from 1979, and for which the Swiss artist would win an Oscar in 1980.

Giger’s work in the field of music continued unabated. He worked on Magma’s 1978 album Attahk, Debbie Harry’s Koo Koo album, Danzig’s Danzig III: How The Gods Kill and Stevie Steven’s Atomic Playboys, as well as microphone design stands for Jonathan Davis of Korn. He also formed a strong working relationship with Thomas Gabriel Fischer, designing the cover for Celtic Frost’s album To Mega Therion from 1985, as well as this year’s Triptykon release Eparistera Daimones.

There are two Giger-themed bars in Switzerland, both modeled by the artist and based on the biomechanical style of his Alien. There is one in the artist’s birthplace, Chur, and one in the Giger Museum in Gruyeres (www.hrgigermuseum.com). And Giger’s art is always in demand for exhibitions around the world.

That brings us back to work # 217ELPI and … ELPII. Unfortunately, the original works of art disappeared after a retrospective of Giger’s work in 2005 in the National Technical Museum of Prague. Both pieces of 34x34cm without a frame were housed in the Giger Museum. Work # 217ELPI was owned by Giger’s wife Carmen, who originally had a poster of the work as a teenager hanging in her bedroom, while … ELPII was owned by one of the artist’s best friends. Both were on loan to the museum.

The exhibition, Giger in Prague, ran from April 14 to August 31. After the exhibition, he was packed for a return trip to Switzerland and locked up in the museum at the weekend. The work arrived back in Zurich on Tuesday, September 6, at Giger’s house, and was transferred to another truck by two Giger assistants who drove it to the museum in Gruyeres where it was discovered that the two influential pieces were missing.

“At first we were sure that the two paintings were taken from the closed warehouse the weekend after the show was removed,” Giger’s manager Les Barany told Prog. “The posters around Prague hinted just as much, but now, five years later, we cannot be sure and keep the possibility open that it could have happened at any time between the paintings and the wall and the transport was compared with the list in the Giger Museum. “

So then, a modern prog rock whodunnit? Wanted posters for the artwork can be seen throughout Europe, as Barany points out, in the hope that it could shed some light on the whereabouts of the paintings. Currently a reward of $ 5,000 per painting is offered, as well as a weekend when all costs are paid at the Giger Museum for all information that leads to the successful recovery of the work. If you know anything, contact Gigerweb1@aol.com. (Note for 2020: According to the Giger website, the ELP artwork remains unfounded0.

Giger himself has recently decided that until Work # 217ELPI and … ELPII are found, he will place exact replica specimens in the Giger Museum. Thirty-seven years later, the fascinating creations of Giger create an impact.

“I hope Giger is just as proud as I am at that milestone of an album cover,” says Emerson of Brain Salad Surgery. “To this day, the work of HR Giger remains distinctive in all respects. It is frighteningly unique. “

See www.hrgiger.com for more information about HR Giger.