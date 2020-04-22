How I learned to stop worrying and love payment protection

The Trump administration’s program of providing funds to small businesses to keep their payroll workers has been attacked almost from the start. However, the payment protection program is probably the most well-designed and most effective program launched by the federal government to support the economy than coronavirus.

The basic problem facing the economy right now is that a lot of economic activity is over, but people still need access to resources such as food, shelter, toilet paper and the internet. The usual means of acquiring this access is through income earned in exchange for economic activity, producing goods or providing services. To many people, this is not possible right now because we have closed down businesses or the demand for these goods and services has collapsed due to social distancing.

This is the recipe for economic calamity. People will suffer because they cannot afford the things they need. Failure to do so will cause other people to lose income, which will make the economic contraction more severe. Spending and investing will sink as people try to fortify themselves financially against the loss of jobs, income, and savings. Even if we had ended our fight with the coronavirus before the deadline, we would probably have suffered from a deep depression that left deep and lasting scars on our economy and society.

And what to do? There are two basic approaches:

Free stuff . We could have created a national rationing system that would have tried to allocate everyone their share of necessary goods while pausing all financial obligations, eliminating the need for revenue.

. We could have created a national rationing system that would have tried to allocate everyone their share of necessary goods while pausing all financial obligations, eliminating the need for revenue. Free money. We could have had government at the entrance and pay all revenue, eliminating the need to provide goods and services.

Mostly, we chose the free money option. In political and economic theory there are many reasons why this was an attractive choice, but the main reason we chose it is because it is the least disturbing. It allows us to continue organizing ourselves through market mechanisms. We were used to paying, paying for things, and using money to distribute goods and services. And we don’t really like the idea of ​​bureaucrats managing everything.

We have many free money programs. There are the old unemployment benefits we were paid with an extra $ 600 a week. Coronabux is deposited directly into your bank accounts. The Fed lowered its overnight bank financing target to zero. Student loans were put on hold. Many workers who had not already paid sick leave were able to do so.

The smartest of these is the Check Protection Program. As the name of the program makes it clear, this is a revenue-giving program. Its goal is to allow people who can continue to earn income from their job even if they cannot continue doing their job or their employer cannot afford to continue paying them because the business has slowed down or closed completely . Just like in the pre-coronavirus economy, our revenue is generated through employment.

This has additional benefits. When we are done with crippling and want to open our economy again, having companies already with employees gives us an advantage. Keeping the organizational infrastructure intact – the people who work together, organized through businesses – will facilitate the rebuilding process. We will not start from scratch.

This also helps companies, of course. This is a particularly attractive feature because so many companies are facing financial ruin because of falling demand as their customers are socially isolated or because they have been really ordered to shut down for public health protection. Letting restaurants, hotels and even cruise lines fail because so much of the economic part of the coronavirus goes down crashes into many people. And forcing businesses out of business to protect everyone can even mean what the Constitution considers a dam that would require compensation.

The government could probably only send checks to businesses. But the process of evaluating millions of applications for various grants would probably require a huge bureaucracy. This will not be necessary because we already have the organizational infrastructure available to evaluate business finance applications: the banking system. Thus, the Payment Protection Program is structured in loans from government-guaranteed banks that can be forgiven if companies use 75 percent of the funding to pay their employees over the coming weeks (the rest can be used to pay rents, utilities and other expenses).

As Americans rightly suspect the role that large corporations play in our economy, the program was structured so that the money would be used primarily by companies with 500 employees or less. The maximum loan amount was $ 10 million, which would not be very useful for very large companies, however. If it seems a little unfair to structure a program that would protect the employment of people in a business with 400 employees, but not in a business with 1,000 companies, the antitrust question deeply rooted in America was overwhelmed.

When the program was first announced, many worried that companies would not be able to pay the money if too many strings were attached or it seemed that the government could have a way to salvage the promise of loan forgiveness. The process can also be too complicated if there are too many steps. Or the money might be too late. So the program streamlined to get the money quickly, without too much load and without too many chains.

Banks are also concerned about the program. The government asked them to watch over the borrowers and, eventually, repay the loans. Many bank executives remember that after the financial crisis, the government sued banks to sell loans to government-sponsored entities that went wrong. These loans were sold to investors and backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but banks eventually had to buy them back and pay billions in fines. What if a bank lent a loan to a borrower who turned out to be ineligible? Or a borrower who used it to fund a terrorist cell or drug dealing company? There is non-trivial risk when making a government-backed loan, which, if wrong, will mean that the government should never have done the loan. You may even be accused of fraud when trying to collect when the loan to the fraudster goes wrong.

It seems that banks were mainly comfortable with making the loans, deciding to deal mainly with their pre-existing clients. Businesses that are already borrowers have already cleared the usual rules of “your client’s knowledge”, making it much less likely that money would be used for fraud, money laundering or terrorism. This provoked a backlash with banks and the program of companies that were not at the top of the bottom line. Enough or not, some claim that pre-existing clients were probably more financially sophisticated and may even need less than the company that wants to get a bank loan for the first time.

Despite predictions that the program would fail because companies would not borrow or banks would not repay loans, money would definitely do so to American companies. Although the media continued to echo complaints from underfunders and reported that the program was to some extent amassed with stuck funds, banks financed $ 349 billion of loans. Faster than anyone expected, all the original money authorized by Congress was gone.

The new source of controversy has emerged from reports in the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere that several publicly traded companies received funding from Paycheck Protection. The problem seems to have started when Shake Shack, a company with thousands of employees and a market cap of billions of dollars, received $ 10 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, at least 100 publicly traded companies raised $ 3.405 billion from Paycheck Protection. The AP also verified that some foreign-owned companies had received funding. The Journal reported that 18 funding companies employed more than 500 people and 26 had annual revenue of more than $ 100 million in the last fiscal year.

None of these grants appear to violate the rules. Eligibility criteria were expanded to explicitly allow foreign-owned companies with US employees or companies with more than 500 employees in crisis-affected industries.

However, the outrage caused by the large media companies to get the funding is out of place. The main objective of the program is to preserve the income of employees by encouraging their employers not to fire them. It seems that critics say we should not have the program that wants to protect the work of employees at major restaurant chains like Potbelly, Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Taco Cabana. Otherwise, employees of public companies or large chains may be more likely to be laid off, because senior management of these companies respond to shareholders and are acutely aware of the need to cut costs at a time when revenue is being earned.

Maybe some of these companies don’t need money. But they don’t need all of their employees, either. Paycheck’s protection program was not created to rescue companies that deserve people or especially needy ones. It is not a winner-loser pickup program. It is a worker protection program.

We expect the outrage to fade now that Congress has voted to increase funding for the program. This should allow some of those who felt that their business had shut down for the first time, but not all. From the first signs of demand, the program is likely to need even more funding in the not-so-distant future.