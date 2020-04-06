How I met Matt Damon. And it was not at Dalkey

Everyone has a story about Matt Damon. Well, everyone within a specific 2 km radius of Dalkey, anyway. The Hollywood star of Contagion and other films is apparently overcoming the pandemic in one of the richest regions in all of Ireland, a poor creature. He was seen jogging in the area and posing for photos with fans.

Inevitably, rumors circulate. Rumor # 1: During his stay, Damon helps Sian Smyth and her husband, Irish Times columnist, David McWilliams, organize the next episode of the Dalkey Book Festival.

Rumor number 2: the Martian star releases a charity song with Chris de Burgh, a resident of Dalkey. A duo of A Spaceman Came Traveling, that’s what my impeccable sources tell me.

Apparently, the story of “Bruce Springsteen is stuck in Co Clare after attending a wedding” turned out to be a joke of April Fool, so it’s good that we have at least one celebrity at Lockdown Ireland in cause of coronavirus.

Damon was there for his latest film, The Last Duel, which takes place in medieval France but which is mainly shot in postmodern Ireland. During an additional casting in Dublin last February, Damon – who wrote the film with his companion Ben Affleck – and director Ridley Scott were looking for this kind of people:

“Men and women, fine bones, medium or large, sporty types, long, short, long and short hair, bald men and women, hair naturally colored or ready to dye it, long and short beards, without beard, amputees, Crooked or missing teeth. ”

He’ll be great for the “skinny” guys, but doesn’t know if he’ll find many people with dental problems in Dalkey where, if you believe Irish Times columnist Ross O’Carroll-Kelly, all residents have teeth so white that they would blind you and most limbs would be intact.

Everyone has a story about Matt Damon. Even me. A few years ago, I found myself in a celebrity gathering that I shouldn’t have attended. I was mistakenly invited by someone who thought I would enjoy the party. When I arrived, delighted with myself and I went nonchalantly – it’s an art – to the free bar, there was a slight panic when, finding my way in the crowd, the organizers feared that I could, as an unscrupulous journalist, with a hard and unforgiving nose, disturbing A-listers or even B-lists for cats.

No other journalist was present. It was a shindig where celebrities hoped to drop their hair extensions and go crazy on the dance floor without fear of being watched. In all honesty, I could understand the fears of the organizer. I am fond of a good chinwag with a random celebrity. There was this time at a music festival where I told a very pretty woman doing makeup that it was a ringtone for Winona Ryder. Later I found out it was Winona Ryder. Or the moment, at the beginning of my journalistic career, when I encountered half of the greenhouse flowers at the Sandymount ATM and forced them to speak to me for 20 minutes. I’m in shape, that’s what I guess I’m saying.

Anyway, I promised the organizers to reduce my celebrity-bothering instincts and in return, I was allowed to stay at the party and order as many Jack Daniels doubles and free coke as my heart would. wished. I was as good as my word.

I didn’t tell Noel Gallagher why whatever my favorite Oasis song was. I didn’t ask Bono to be on my podcast. And it took all of my female restraint not to ask Imelda May if she thought she was a special guest at my singing evening one day.

As the night went on, I became more proud of my new ability to leave celebrities alone. I mean, I didn’t even say hello to Panti Bliss and I really know her in real life. And in case one of the organizers saw it happen, a very friendly and down-to-earth Larry Mullen sat down when I was on my fourth big Jack Daniels and started talking to me. Not the opposite. I have witnesses.

In the early hours of the morning, I was wiped out by all the celebrities avoided and I had to go to the bathroom. So, scrupulously ignoring everyone who seemed vaguely recognizable, I went to see a tall man in a baseball cap who was standing alone.

“Excuse me,” I said. “Do you know where the bathroom is?” It wasn’t until the American-accented man started talking that I realized that I was in direct violation of all the instructions from the powers that be at the party, asking the Hollywood legend and star of one of my favorite movies Good Will Hunting Matt Flipping Damon for directions to the takes.

This is how “Jesus Christ, not you Matt Damon” became the only word I ever or probably ever said to Matt Damon before I rushed to locate the restroom by myself.

Defeat that, Dalkey.