How India has turned the Covid-19 crisis into a major global exchange of information – News from India

When Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the conversation focused mainly on the outbreak of the Covid-19 attack. Jaishankar’s colleague was concerned about the stockpile of drugs with the virus now rearing its head in Africa and remote parts of the world.

Jaishankar told a Kenyan colleague that not only would India provide hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol on a commercial basis, but it would send some other items as gifts or assistance.

In another interview with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Jaishankar stressed that India is already in the process of transporting drugs to its country.

Jaishankar’s diplomatic contact with other countries was led by a clear observation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, which asked his team to respond positively to other countries’ demands in the fight against Covid-19, people familiar with the development said.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that if you help someone when they need a crisis, the gesture will not be forgotten.

It was this advice that prompted much of the reaction of Indian diplomats. Officials said India flies as about 28 lakh hydroxychloroquine and 13 lakh paracetamol to 32 countries as aid. In addition, medicines are shipped to 42 countries on a commercial basis.

India’s priorities were clear as the first deliveries went to SAARC countries and the Gulf extended neighborhood. Europe, America and the Indo-Pacific were encompassed in the next phase.

After supplies reached these countries, India switched to helping smaller countries and island states. These include Burkina Faso, Marshall Islands, Eswatins, Comoros, Dominican Republic, Seychelles and Jamaica.

Global demand for hydroxychloroquine intensified after some studies have shown that the drug, paired with azithromycin, has helped eliminate patients with the virus much faster than it usually does.

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquinine, initially banned exports last month before partially easing rules to allow hydroxychloroquinine and paracetamol to be exported once all domestic needs have been met. Health ministry officials confirmed that the government had access to much more than the estimated requirements to meet any event.

The government, officials say, was aware that the battle against Covid-19 could end long, much longer than originally expected. They said the government was preparing its health sector not only to combat the sudden inflammation of Covid-19, but also against rain-related diseases in India, such as dengue, measles and cholera.

“We also need to be prepared for a possible second wave of the pandemic later this winter,” a senior official said.

In addition to the drug, India also started delivering wheat up to 75 metric tonnes through Afghanistan through Chabahar, and offered Iran wheat and rice as humanitarian aid.

