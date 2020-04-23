How is the prison for Martin Scarley?

Like rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly, Martin Shkreli seems to be trying to use the coronavirus pandemic as a literal card without going out of jail. According to NBC News, in April 2020, the former head of the pharmacy asked a federal judge to let him leave within three months, so that he could help with research and development of vaccines for the new coronaio.

“As a successful entrepreneur twice, who bought many companies, invented many new drug candidates, underwent many INDs and clinical trials, I am one of the few executives who have experience in ALL aspects of drug development by creating molecules and creating hypotheses. , “” Skrill wrote in a research paper in April 2020.

As of now, the article has not been evaluated by like-minded people and published by Prospero Pharmaceuticals – a Shkreli company founded in 2015. Others cited as co-authors include one of Shkreli’s business partners and three “citizen scientists.”

So is Screll’s proposal a good faith or another way for the famous hooker to make the audience again? Surprisingly, some see it as the first, not the second. Journalist Christie Smythe, who works on a biography of Shkreli and visits him regularly in prison, told Statnews that Shkreli’s request was sincere, “a research project in which she works, not for any profit.”

Looking at Scarley’s checkered past will probably make the transition unlikely, we may never have known.