How is Trump’s defense getting worse?

For months, the arguments put forward by Donald Trump and his supporters to defend him against impeachment have been falling apart before our eyes. However, this does not mean that they no longer use these arguments. In fact, they even found brand new arguments that are somehow getting worse.

What Republicans Are Doing:

Argument # 1: Quid Pro so what?

Yes, after months of denying Trump’s request for a “favor” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – an investigation by Joe and Hunter Biden – this was in direct return for the release of military aid and a meeting at the White House was moving to say it doesn’t matter if it was. Other witnesses have testified that the consideration was obvious, but now that we know that John Bolton wrote about it in his upcoming paper, Trump, his lawyers, and the Senate Republicans have completely abandoned their original argument.

So we go from Lindsey Graham, who describes the idea of ​​a consideration in October as “very disturbing”, to Ted Cruz, who tells Fox News this week that “consideration doesn’t matter”.

Argument 2: Why do we need impeachment witnesses if we have already decided?

Even with the new information from John Bolton, Republican senators say they don’t want to hear from him or any other witness because they don’t think he would be able to change their minds, which has already supported acquittal , I think they have forgotten all the impartiality oath they all took at the beginning of the process.

“For reasons of argument, one could assume that everything that can be attributed to John Bolton is correct, and yet the House case would fall far below the standards to remove a president from office,” said Lindsey Graham this week ,

Pat Toomey said he was “very, very skeptical” that anyone could change their minds “how I should vote on the last question”.

Senators Cory Gardner, Ted Cruz, Roy Blunt and others have also spoken out against witnesses because they are irrelevant to the outcome.

Argument # 3: Everything Trump did was in the service of re-election, which somehow makes it okay.

Legal scientist / prominent lawyer / horrible person Alan Dershowitz argued this week that “every official I know believes that his choice is in the public interest.” That is why he said from the Senate: “If a president did something he believed will help him to be elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment. “

If politicians have the benefit of the doubt that they want to be re-elected to serve the “public interest” rather than their own corrupt ambition (already an oversized premise) then nothing they do can be really punishable or even bad, because it’s all for the good.

That is the stupidest and most dangerous argument so far.

Dershowitz returned to his comments today on Twitter, without admitting that he had gone too far, but by claiming that the press misrepresented his words.

They characterized my reasoning as if I had said that a president can do anything if he believes that his re-election is in the national interest. I said nothing of the sort that anyone who has actually heard what I said can testify.

– Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

Except that they didn’t.

If only there was a video saying exactly that. pic.twitter.com/FaIzLJ668o

– Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 30, 2020

Trump famously said during his presidential campaign, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose the voters.” He spoke about the loyalty of his electoral base, but he might as well have spoken about the loyalty of the Congress Republicans, who believe in nothing more than accumulating and maintaining their own power.

Your arguments are becoming increasingly dangerous for the rule of law and the constitutional order. It’s fun to make fun of #dershowitzlogic, but it’s important that this crazy autocratic nonsense is swept out of the Senate room with speed and enthusiasm.

– Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 30, 2020

(Image: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

