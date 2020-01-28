How Jason Momoa got his eyebrow scar

Jason Momoa is known for its unique presence. From his energetic personality to his long hair, it shouldn’t be difficult to recognize the 6 ” – 4 ” actor, especially because of his pronounced scar. Momoa’s scar has become his signature, much like Jennifer Lopez’s legs or Mariah Carey’s voice. However, he was not born with the scar. Even though it was obtained through an accident, he let it work in his favor.

Before becoming Aquaman, the Hawaiian-born began modeling at the age of 19. After that, Momoa got some small roles in several films and television shows. If many remember Momoa in his earlier years, he had no expression on his face. Before Momoa took on the role of barbarian Conan, she was involved in a fight at the Birds Cafe in Hollywood. The actor was hit on his face with a beer glass by his assailant, causing Momoa to get stings and the scar now known as the trademark.

While his attacker was sentenced to five years in prison, Momoa scared away. The whole ordeal would put off many, but not him. “It was crazy, a guy hit me in the face with a pint glass. I have a little over 140 stitches on my face, ”Momoa told Access in 2011.

Jason Momoa likes to get dirty

What were the mean roles? Momoa’s breakthrough role was Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones. Although his character was killed in season one, it solidified its place in Hollywood. From there, the actor took on the role of Aquaman in the DC films Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Aquaman.

The most common theme in most of the characters he portrays is that they all like to come down and are dirty, something that Momoa feels completely comfortable with. “The rain and the dirt and the mud – it makes it easier to act. I was in a green room for seven months and didn’t swing my arms to anything, ”he said in an interview with Esquire about his experience as a water hero.

Most recently, Momoa portrayed Declan Harp in the Netflix drama Frontier. The role allowed him to be in the rural areas of Canada and to dig deeper into his emotional side. The father of two says that he feels best when he uses his natural roots because he grew up in Hawaii and likes to be active outdoors. As for the scar that comes from a life-changing moment? The actor’s determination to use it forever has paid off for him – even his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, is digging the scar, which strengthens Momoa’s confidence in her.