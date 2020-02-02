How Jennifer Lopez stays calm during important events such as the Super Bowl – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7ca6930a8103626cc86539d2a351f2c911%

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He did the damn thing.

The dynamic duo dominated the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening. And although many knew they would close it, we didn’t know they were going so fast. The two not only achieved their successes, but also brought the biggest music stars to the stage.

emmeThe 11-year-old daughter of J.Lo took the stage with Shakira and her, making the part-time show more epic and memorable.

The 50-year-old icon also played in an epic Super Bowl commercial for Hard Rock, in which he discovers that someone had his dazzling glass for his main performance.

It is clear that the Hustlers stole the star the show on Sunday.

For his great performance, J.Lo sat down with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester Why don’t we want to delay quickly and much more to find out everything about the Super Bowl?

Read our interview with Jennifer below.

ME! News: for most people, they focus exclusively on the Super Bowl. But not you, you have a prize season, marry me, you have all these things happen. Is it a disadvantage for you or is it something that drives you even more?

Jennifer Lopez: It has been that way in recent years, where it was non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I got used to that rhythm … multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking anyway. I feel it is achievable … I had it all planned in my mind, exactly how I had to do it, so it could be great.

ME! News: You have given us some of the best collaborations. And now you are working with another world superstar, Shakira. It must be difficult to work with someone who also has a vision.

JL Usually only one person makes the Super Bowl. They invite people or have guest stars, and we have to discover how we do it together. That was a challenge, but I also feel that she will give you the best of Shakira and I will give you the best of J.Lo, and together we will try to do something that is really exciting for everyone … entertaining and very indicative of who we are.

ME! News: you’re that bitch in the Super Bowl …

JL You are in the Super Bowl … and you are in the stadium, and you are in Miami, your new home, and your children are there, and your husband is there and your mother is watching. I am a soccer family. We grew up watching the Jets like every Sunday. Then it is exciting. It is an exciting, exciting time in my safe life.

ME! News: You sing, produce, write, act … they no longer make them like you.

JL I enjoyed every minute of this trip and I hope to be able to do what I do for a long time to come. They say you don’t stop as an artist. You just keep doing it until you fall. I think that will happen to me.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

ME! News: In preparation for these great premieres, the Super Bowl, etc., How can you stay calm and reduce anxiety?

JL I always try to do the smallest things in my mind. I think it’s customary to make these things bigger in your head than they actually are. They are just moments. I was nervous at the Golden Globes, I was super nervous. I thought, “I could win, maybe not.” But my heart was beating … but in the end it was as if I had already won. I’m winning. You must always remember, this is just a moment. There will be thousands and thousands of moments in your life.

ME! News: What keeps you grounded during these moments?

JL Perhaps it was the high road to keep your feet on the ground. It is just a humility that I have that all is well, but it does not define me. In the end, I’m just a Bronx girl. I believe gratitude and humility hold me true. I don’t take it for granted, that’s why I work so hard. At a certain point I may think that I had to prove something, but I no longer have it. I feel that people see me and know who I am and know what I am capable of. I do it because I love it.

ME! News: I have read an article stating that you do not compete with anyone but you. Do you press hard when you reach that stage?

JL I do it, I always put a lot of pressure on everything. I think I am a perfectionist to some extent (laughs) … and a little addicted to work. I always have the feeling that I want to do more. I want to get better, I want to keep growing. I want to do better than last time, and I think that’s important. I want to look at something and be proud of it at the end of the day. I want my children to be proud of that, so that’s a pressure I’ve definitely imposed.

For the sake of clarity, this interview has been summarized and edited.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 am and miss ours Oscars 2020: internal E-guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.