How Joe Biden was nominated as a Democratic nominee-voting analysis

Below are five points from exit and primary voting in CBS News when Bernie Sanders ran for the presidential race, and how Joe Biden was nominated as an estimated nominee. The last poll was held in the primary on March 17.

1. Choice, Response to Crisis, Return to Obama Administration: Advantage Biden

Throughout the primary election, Trump’s defeat was a priority for key Democratic voters. In all states where votes were cast, voters prioritized election possibilities in general elections over agreement on candidate issues.

In states directly asked by voters, Biden was the best candidate in each state except Baden and Colorado [the state where Sanders won] for which candidate was most likely to beat Trump. In California, where Sanders took the lead, Biden and Sanders tied this.

Many primary colors have been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In states where votes were cast for the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden was favored over Sanders as the most reliable candidate for handling major crises, including Florida and Michigan.

The desire for unity also played a role. Democratic voters who wanted candidates who could unify the country went great for Biden. And Biden was helped by voters who tended to favor a return to President Obama’s policy over a move to more free policy. Biden gained a majority of voters seeking a return to Obama-era policy.

2. Biden’s Union: Black voters, moderated, and more

Biden was able to build a winning coalition with strong support from black voters, political moderates, and older voters.

Former Vice President was by far the best choice of Black Democrat’s major voters in all states where polls were conducted. His support among black voters in South Carolina brought his first first victory to Biden and marked a turning point in the campaign.

Part of Biden’s winning coalition was politically moderate voters. And while Sanders gained the support of voters who call themselves “very liberal,” Biden gained a bit of support for “somewhat liberal” voters.

Female voters [including suburban women] were more likely to support Biden, and men were more divided. Across the major states, 37% of men favored Biden and 35% went to Sanders.

As in 2016, young voters favored Sanders by a large margin, but not enough to overcome Biden’s advantages with other voters.

3. Biden shook some 2016 Sanders voting groups on his way

In addition to his strong performance in black voters and older voters, and perhaps more importantly, Biden concluded that several voters groups who supported Sanders four years ago, especially Sanders in the primary election in 2016 Victory on the November battlefield.

Voters living in union households accounted for three out of ten voters in Michigan and one quarter in Missouri. Saunders won these voters in 2016. These voters have now waved Biden’s way – he has acquired union households with sound margins in both states.

Biden’s level of support for black voters was similar to Hillary Clinton in many states four years ago, but gained more white votes than she did in several key locations. Although Sanders won white voters in Michigan four years ago, more than half of this poll went to Biden.

In Michigan, Biden’s support among white voters has crossed the level of education. He gained the support of both white and non-university college students.

Four years ago, a white man who did not hold a college degree in Michigan voted for Sanders, but Biden made a major foray into this group, with marginalizing Sanders in it.

In all major states in which votes were held, Biden beat Sanders among whites without a college degree. Sanders beat Clinton four years ago in this group.

4. Hispanic, young voters: Advantage Sanders

Mr. Sanders worked well with two groups the Democratic Party wanted to mobilize in November: Hispanic and young voters.

Sanders performed better this year with Hispanic voters compared to the 2016 primary. In Texas and Nevada, California, a significant percentage of Democratic voters were Hispanic. Sanders won Hispanic votes in each of these states.

Young voters were some of Sanders’ most powerful supporters. Biden had little traction for this group. This pattern is similar to the 2016 primary in which Hillary Clinton gained little support among young voters. A few months later in November, her victory margin among young voters in states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania was narrower than Barack Obama in 2012.

5. What do Sanders voters do?

It is not clear what Sanders supporters will do in November, but most Democratic primary voters usually lag behind party candidates. More than eight in ten Sanders voters stated that voters would vote for candidates regardless of who they were, and 15% said they would not. Those who pointed out that the candidate cannot be put off are male and slightly younger than Sanders supporters who said they would help the candidate no matter who it was.

The analysis is based on CBS News exit surveys and key surveys conducted during major campaigns. Voting took place in 23 states. Not all questions were asked in all 23 states.

