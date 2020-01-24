How Jonathan Cruz founded Burn Fitness Boston

Sometimes dedicating your life to wellness is exactly what the doctor has prescribed. In the case of Jonathan Cruz, Burn Fitness, he chose to work out full-time and founded his Boston-based boutique studio after leaving the medical field.

“I started teaching and training clients personally while I was in medical school,” Cruz told the Track of his graduate studies at Dartmouth College.

“It all started because I was a triathlete and needed to find ways to cross,” he continued. “I decided to try some group exercises and when I tried, I decided that I wanted to teach them.”

After completing his medical education and moving throughout his hometown, Cruz continued to conduct sweat sessions at least a few times a week. His career as a neuropathologist, including a performance in the highly lucrative pharmaceutical industry, did not even affect his time at the gym.

“I decided to retire early and that was in 2001, but I continued to give more lessons,” Cruz said. “But I didn’t necessarily retire because I wanted to do this.”

Cruz emphasized that an early departure of the staff was always ahead of him. But he did not know that his planned professional break would only be temporary, or that it would eventually lead to him becoming a gym owner. He spent a few years of his new free time traveling as intended – until he decided he needed more.

“It wasn’t until years later that I decided to go back and do something completely different,” Cruz said. “After about four years I retired and I opened Burn in the South End. It was about helping people in a different way than before.

“I wanted more stimulation, so I decided to do this, to start my own company,” he added. “I had no business background. I didn’t go to business school. It was all self-taught, self-taught. It was tough. Every day I had to wear a different hat. One day I was the businessman. One day I was the caretaker Another day I was the architect. “

And of course Cruz is still a doctor. It has been almost six years since he opened Burn Fitness’s first South End location and three years since he added his Back Bay outpost, but he still uses his old MD skills.

“I understand the body much better than other people in the fitness industry,” Cruz said. “It gives me a different perspective. When I train my personal training clients, I can explain some of the real physiological changes they are going through and what we are trying to do.

“It helps to focus on injury prevention and injury recovery, because I understand the body and the different systems,” he added. “I do what I do because I love it. I have had a very good career before. I have followed a lot of education and training, but what I am doing now is something I really enjoy. “