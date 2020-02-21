[how-jose-mourinho-has-fared-from-former-clubs-as-tottenham-manager-prepares-for-chelsea-return]

New existence has been breathed into the race for the Champions League spots pursuing UEFA’s choice to ban Manchester Town from European competitions for the next two seasons.

It implies whoever finishes fifth in the Premier League, for the time becoming, will qualify for Europe’s premier club level of competition subsequent year, provided Male City finish in the major four and the ban is upheld.

Two groups gunning for Champions League football next year perform just about every other on Saturday, as fourth-positioned Chelsea play host to fifth-placed Tottenham.

AFP or licensors Chelsea and Tottenham are at the moment down to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League in fourth and fifth respectively

The two sides are currently in a placement to make it to the Champions League but will want to pull absent from the chasing pack together with Sheffield United, Manchester United and Wolves.

This clash has added spice to it with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho building a return to Chelsea, where he received 3 Premier League titles.

He also will come up from a former player of his in Frank Lampard, who has the best career at Stamford Bridge.

The apprentice acquired the far better of the master when the groups met previously this time, Chelsea successful 2- at Spurs back in December.

getty pictures – getty Mourinho and Lampard appreciated fantastic accomplishment collectively at Chelsea but are now rivals

The end result gave the Blues a cushion in the top rated four but they’ve failed to take gain of this and Spurs can overtake the Blues in the Leading League table if they get the earn.

But most likely the feeling of obtaining a single above on the club that sacked him 4 several years ago will indicate additional to Mourinho.

And this got us pondering at talkSPORT.com about how Mourinho’s fared towards clubs he made use of to be in demand of.

MOURINHO’S History In opposition to BENFICA (Following Managing THEM) Game titles: 4 Received: three Drawn: 1 Missing: Aims for: six Objectives towards: one Acquire rate: 75 per cent

Mourinho’s stint at Benfica was a quick, nonetheless massively beneficial a person suitable at the start of his managerial profession.

He was only in charge for eleven games right after his request to be granted a new deal midway as a result of the 2000/01 was denied by club president Manuel Vilarinho, so the Portuguese boss resigned from his publish immediately.

Vilarinho would later confess he made a error in not giving Mourinho an extension, expressing his annoyance at shedding him.

getty visuals Jose Mourinho for the duration of his time in charge of Benfica

Mourinho landed a new job in the summer season of 2001, with Uniao De Leiria appointing him as their following supervisor.

This spell proved to be the catalyst in propelling his attention among the other sides, with Porto sooner or later calling for his solutions in January 2002.

Whilst in charge of the Portuguese giants he remained undefeated towards Benfica, successful and drawing his other experience.

As Manchester United boss, Mourinho also picked up two victories towards the Primeira Liga outfit in the 2017/18 Champions League team stages, recording a three- mixture victory.

MOURINHO’S History In opposition to UNIAO DE LEIRIA (Right after Running THEM) Game titles: 3 Received: three Drawn: Shed: Ambitions for: 6 Objectives versus: two Earn amount: 100 for each cent

Mourinho loved good accomplishment at Porto, winning the Primeira Liga twice, a Taca de Portugal, the UEFA Cup, and the Champions League – the latter staying Porto’s to start with European Cup title because 1987.

His first assembly against his previous aspect came in the Taca de Portugal in August 2003, a sport which Porto received 1-.

A month later on and Mourinho’s gentlemen reigned victorious once again with a 3-one victory on the highway.

And in February 2004 Porto recorded nonetheless another victory over Leiria, triumphing 2-1 on household soil.

MOURINHO’S History From PORTO (Just after Handling THEM) Video games: 6 Gained: 3 Drawn: one Shed: two Targets for: 10 Goals against: 7 Get fee: 50 per cent

Mourinho’s trophy-laden spell in Portugal secured him his huge transfer to Chelsea. For the duration of his initially stint with the Blues he confronted his previous aspect 4 moments, shedding just just one of people encounters – a Champions League clash away in Porto in December 2004.

Though that was a useless rubber because Chelsea had by now certified prime of their team.

The Distinctive One returned for a next spell with the Blues, successful a single and shedding the other recreation towards a aspect then managed by ex-Spain and Actual Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui in the group stages of the 2015/16 Champions League.

MOURINHO’S Report Against Real MADRID (Following Managing THEM) Game titles: one Won: Drawn: Misplaced: 1 Ambitions for: one Objectives against: 2 Earn price: per cent

Mourinho has arrive head-to-head with Real after given that his departure from the Bernabeu at the close of the 2012/13 season.

That came prior to the start off of his second season in demand at Manchester United, with the LaLiga giants working out two-1 winners in the Super Cup last on August eight, 2017.

MOURINHO’S Record Versus CHELSEA (Right after Taking care of THEM) Video games: 10 Won: four Drawn: 1 Misplaced: five Plans for: nine Goals towards: 13 Win proportion: 40 for each cent

It is been very significantly a blended bag for Mourinho when he’s occur versus up his beloved Blues since leaving the club not once, but twice.

His Inter Milan facet recorded again-to-again victories against them to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the 2009/10 marketing campaign, but his fortunes fared somewhat differently when he was United manager.

The 4- thumping at Stamford Bridge in a Leading League clash again in Oct 2016 was one of the very low factors of Mourinho’s tenure, which was followed up with an additional defeat – this time 1- – when the two groups met in the sixth spherical of the FA Cup four months afterwards in west London.

getty Mourinho and then-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte arrived to blows through the October 2016 clash

When Mourinho did file dwelling wins against his former facet in the league in each the 2016/17 and 2017/18 year, United shed on the highway to Chelsea in both equally of the reverse fixtures.

The very last time Mourinho came up from Chelsea as Red Devils boss was in a 2-two attract at Stamford Bridge in October 2018. The Portuguese acquired stick from some Chelsea enthusiasts and gestured 3 fingers up in the air to remind them of the a few Premier League titles he gained there at the conclusion of the activity.

And as talked about, his 1st clash from Chelsea as Spurs manager saw the Blues get the superior of him, a brace from Willian sealing the 2- acquire.

MOURINHO’S Record Against MANCHESTER UNITED (Right after Controlling THEM) Games: one Gained: Drawn: Missing: one Aims for: 1 Objectives from: two Win percentage: for each cent

Mourinho lost in his very first match on his return to Manchester United, the Purple Devils managing out two-1 winners thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace. Spurs’ intention came from a excellent piece of trickery by Dele Alli.

Meanwhile, Mourinho naturally didn’t perform in the recreation but almost picked up an harm immediately after getting inadvertently taken out by Spurs midfielder Harry Winks in the early stages.

And underneath is Mourinho’s total record versus his former sides…

MOURINHO’S File Versus HIS Former SIDES (Right after Controlling THEM) Games: 25 Received: 13 Drawn: 3 Missing: nine Aims for: 34 Aims towards: 26 Gain amount: 52 per cent

Mourinho will be aware of Lampard’s Chelsea obtaining misplaced to them again in December but Spurs are in improved type owning gained their final three in the league.

And you wouldn’t put it earlier Mourinho to get a end result at Stamford Bridge to silence the critics.