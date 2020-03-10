How Jyotiraditya Scindia Runs Out of “Patience and Time” for Congress – India News

Shortly after the party won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in December 2018 and after several days of debate over the election of the Chief Minister, then Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a picture with Jyotiraditya Scindia on the right and Kamal Nath on the left a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote .

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time,” Gandhi tweeted on December 13, 2018.

The line is taken from Tolstoy’s quote: “Patience waits. Not passively waiting. It’s laziness. But moving on when it’s hard and slow – it’s patience. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

But after 15 months, Scindii ran out of patience with Congress and on Monday decided to end his 18-year affiliation with the party.

Last November, Scindia removed Congress from her Twitter bio and wrote “a public servant and a cricket fan” instead.

The move prompted speculation about leaving Congress, but later clarified that he changed his CV on people’s advice to shorten it.

Congress has opted for Nath, despite leading Scindia from the front in the assembly elections and helping to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power after 15 years.

Nath handed over the helm of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in April 2018 and continued to hold the post, even after becoming Chief Minister in December of that year.

Since then, Congress has held several rounds of deliberations to replace it, but has failed to find anything to find a new name.

The move angered Scindi’s supporters, who demanded that he become president of the state congress after being denied a major ministry.

Initially, the Congress leadership conveyed that a new chief would be appointed after the Lok Sabha elections because he did not want to disrupt the status quo.

Meanwhile, on January 23, last year, Rahul Gandhi appointed Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as two secretaries-general for Uttar Pradesh and assigned him the responsibility of keeping party affairs in the western part of the state. Both were presented to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

And when Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president at the CWC meeting on May 25 after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Scindia was among the few leaders who resigned from their posts. He also lost the Lok Sabha elections since his stronghold of Guna.

Following the Lok Sabha polls, Nath met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi several times to discuss possible names. However, consensus eluded and the decision remained pending.

As differences escalated between Nath and Scindie over alleged disregard for the promise of a Congressional dispensation, the High Command made up a council for Madhya Pradesh and other states for better coordination between the party and the government.

Shortly after the Delhi election he called “disappointing”, Scindia told reporters in Madhya Pradesh’s Prithvipur that Congress should re-invent new ideology, new thinking and new ways of functioning.

“The country has changed a lot in the last 70 years. And in a new era, we must go to people with a new mindset and a new ideology. We also need to develop a new way of functioning, ”he said.

Earlier last month, Scindia even threatened to take to the streets if the state government continued to delay announcing the suspension of farm loans and regulating striking guest teacher services, as promised by Congress in its manifesto.

He soon repeated his threat, insisting that the fight for people’s issues was his ‘dharma’.

“Let him go,” was Nath’s reply, escalating the tension between the two and it peaked as the Rajya Sabha election approached. Madhya Pradese’s three Rajya Sabha vacancies will go to the polls on March 26, of which Congress and the BJP are sure to win one each and a third for the contest.

His last engagement in Congress was on February 26 when he attended a CWC meeting on violence in Delhi.

Scindia made it clear that his patience had disappeared in his resignation letter.

“Having been a major member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, now is the time to move on. I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been retreating in the last year, “read your resignation.

“Although my goal and purpose remain the same as always from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am no longer able to do this with this party,” he said.

“To reflect and realize the aspirations of my people and my workers, I believe it is best to look at the beginning right now,” Scindia wrote further.

That new start is expected to start soon.

