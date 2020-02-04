How Kensington football coach “didn’t want to live” inspires other men to tackle mental health issues

After being severed and diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, Tarik Kaidi’s journey to recovery was unconventional.

The West London football coach faced many challenges before setting up Minds United FC in 2019 – a community football club that helps adults with mental health and addiction issues.

Seeing the breakdown in relationships and struggling to cope after her diagnosis, Tarik learned firsthand how important peer support through football can be for improving mental health.

He told MyLondon: “At the end of 2013, I was severely depressed. I didn’t want to live anymore. Life was dark, I didn’t want to face the world.

“When I left the service and started getting involved in community groups for people with mental health, it was good because I started to learn more about people with different mental health issues and that we were able to support each other. “

“People said that football saved their lives”

Tarik said that being able to join a soccer team in 2014 for people with mental health issues had helped his recovery a lot, so he thought it was important to bring something similar to the community of North Kensington in which he had grown up.

He said, “I wanted to have a space so that everyone could come, no matter where they came from. Everyone has two things in common here – football and mental health.

Tarik ensures adults of all levels of football can participate in training and games

(Image: Femi Onanuga)

“I knew how much it helped me. Many people have said that football saved their lives. “

Shortly after the formation of Minds United FC, the team already started to participate in the Northwest Mental Health Football League and to participate in several tournaments. Through weekly training sessions and monthly league games, players can interact with other members of the community and build local support networks.

Adam, who has suffered from mental health issues since being diagnosed with a personality disorder in 2006, joined the team shortly after the start. He said:

“I didn’t feel like I belonged to anything or anyone, I felt badly suited to society. I feel like the bond we built at Minds United FC is a family. You come and you are accepted.

More than 30 players are registered with Minds United FC

(Image: Minds United FC)

“We come to play football, but I also come to see how my peers are doing during the week and how they are progressing.

“Tarik has been like a peer mentor and a brother and a friend to me, he is not just a coach.”

The impact of Minds United FC has certainly spread to the wider community; last month, they received funding from the Grenfell Project Fund voted for by residents of North Kensington. With existing and future partnerships with St Charles Hospital and RBKC, Tarik tells me that he wants to expand the reach of Minds United FC to support adults in London struggling with mental health issues.

Tarik said, “I want more men to talk about their problems. Some people think it is a weakness to talk about your mental health, we are told that we have to be strong.

“We want to break the stigma of mental health.

“I want to help the team grow and commit over the long term.”

In addition to football, Tarik also encourages players to get involved in volunteering, to go to church, and to watch themselves throughout the week. He explained that football is the tool to support recovery but the group is much more than sport.

“We want to break the stigma”

In the south of the borough, theater director Luke Adamson and writer Tom Stocks present a play on men’s mental health and toxic masculinity at The Draytons Arms theater pub in South Kensington.

The play called Netflix and Chill, which begins in February, examines the mental difficulties the main character faces in anticipation of an intimidating “ Netflix and chill ” date. The production is in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation and aims to use comedy to get people to talk about their mental health.

Luke and Tom hope their play will advance discussions on mental health and toxic masculinity

(Image: Netflix and Chill)

Luke, who has previously suffered from depression, said, “We’re not saying we can offer answers. We are neither psychologists nor counselors. We are theater creators who have our own mental health issues.

“We want the audience to think about themselves and the people around them and perhaps identify behaviors that mean something is not quite right and encourage our audience to talk about it.”

Luke said going through mental health struggles, even to the point of being suicidal, emphasizes the importance of bringing Netflix and Chill to life.

“Being able to talk about it (mental health) with the family has been exciting and has made things a lot easier,” said Luke. “So when the play arrived, I saw so much of myself in the character. I was desperate to work with him (Tom) and put my own story into it.”

To learn more about Minds United FC and get involved with the team, click here.

To learn more about Netflix and Chill and to get tickets to the show, click here.

.