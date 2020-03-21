How Kerala fights Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan – analysis

The world is caught up in a global pandemic marked by both mortality and startling spread across continents. The emergence of Covid-19 is an unknown territory that requires our focused attention and a calibrated response that is globally collaborative. The growth and enormity of the crisis can only be understood in the context of an increasingly globalized world now more connected than any other moment in human history. People, goods and services are part of global chains. It also creates some unique challenges, especially in the health sector, which overflow effects on the economy and governance. The outbreak is unlikely to be limited to a specific region. The alleged zoonotic overflow that occurred in the Chinese province of Hubei has now brought the world a double quick stop.

Kerala has always been an important hub in the path of global trade. It was here that Europeans first landed on the Indian mainland. The people of Kerala also traveled far. Proof of this is the fact that the tiny state has four international airports. It is no surprise that Kerala has become the first Indian state to report a coronavirus incident. The first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak reached Kerala in the last week of January. The state government reacted swiftly when Kerala became combating the disease and successfully prevented the transmission of local and local community. We must respect that Kerala is still one of the few states that has achieved such a feat. Government officials, local governments, police, health and other departments have played a crucial role in this effort.

However, the relief proved short-lived. By March, the Sars-CoV-2 virus had found its way to Europe, and eventually to North America. This has created some new challenges. Previously, the screening process focused on travelers from China and Korea. With more and more countries coming under the radar, screening and contact seeking have become a huge task. The state government has made tremendous efforts to respond to the challenge. Many initiatives have been put in place to strengthen surveillance and surveillance measures against disease. A 24-hour control room is ready in the nation’s capital to monitor activity. A single window communication channel has been established with all district control rooms for priority communications, at the head of the state at the state level. To improve monitoring efforts, automated real-time data capture formats have been established from the district. Human resources management teams have been formed at the state and district levels. We ensured that sufficient staff was deployed on site to supervise the airport, transport, isolation services, contact seeking and call center support. The state now has four facilities that can test Covid-19. There are six lines in the state call center.

Our mental health professionals provide counseling support to those who are isolated. Our previous experience of successfully fighting Nipah has helped us deal with the current crisis. Kerala has one of the best public health networks in the country. Our public health system and healthcare professionals play an integral role in helping Kerala achieve high levels of human development. And they are our persistent staff in this effort. Teams of officers, including health professionals and volunteers, maintain ongoing contact with those under observation. The government has also come up with a series of proposals to avoid social gatherings in public places to curb the spread of the virus.

We also had in mind the indirect impacts that restrictions can cause. One such case is the question of midday meals. As the anganwadis in the state were closed, we tried to ensure that these meals were delivered to your home address.

Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP), a public sector unit under the industry department, has started manufacturing drug cleaners. It aims to produce 100,000 bottles in 10 days. Instructions for participating in prisons in mask production were given to overcome the shortcomings. Thiruvananthapuram Prison Officers handed over the first batch of masks.

We have also undertaken a major information campaign to improve public awareness. Multilingual campaign materials are being prepared to reach every part of society. Kerala also hosts a huge population of visiting workers from other Indian states. As cases of coronaviruses spiral in the country, we have intensified the screening process. Health officials and police are now reviewing entry points by state. The Union government and states must work in tandem to overcome this pandemic.

It is equally important to move quickly the database of misinformation circulated by uninformed social media users and by word of mouth. In this regard, Qkopy, a start-up incubated as part of the Keral Startup Mission, has launched a dedicated mobile application called GoK-Direct Kerala. Within the day it was launched, the government was able to spread updates and instructions to more than 200,000 people. The state government also appreciates the internet service providers in Kerala, who have agreed to increase the network capacity by 30 to 40% to make it easier for those working at home. This will be especially useful for those working in IT institutions.

It is certain that this is an unprecedented crisis that requires a multifaceted and extraordinary response from our region. From what we know, we are just at the beginning of a major crisis. It would be premature and reckless to make any claim to victory. We should not become complacent or lose hope against this contagion. And this will pass. We will win. But we must devote all our resources to finding the answer that meets the deadly virus in all its consequences.

