How Kevin Hart deals with scandals differently than most Hollywoods

Kevin Hart Scandal is no stranger. Between 2017 and 2018, the comedian was involved in two major controversies that others could have buried, but not Hart. His unique approach to dealing with scandals is probably why the star’s fame has not waned.

Kevin Hart’s big scandals

In 2017, Hart shocked the world by posting a video on his Instagram page admitting that he had betrayed his then pregnant wife Eniko Parrish. In the video, Hart revealed that he was blackmailed by this information and, instead of giving in to the extortionist’s demands, chose to clean up and work with law enforcement officials to fight back.

A few months later, in 2018, Hart announced that he had been selected to host the Oscars, a dream gig of his. Unfortunately for the Jumanji star, old tweets from Hart were exposed, in which the comedian made homophobic jokes. Hart was asked to apologize for the old comments in order to maintain the appearance as host, but declined. Hart has since acknowledged that he made a mistake.

What Kevin Hart learned

In an interview with Men’s Health, Hart shared everything he had learned from his various scandals over the years. “I am firmly convinced that you are lying in the bed you made,” said Hart to the sales outlet. “If you did something, you did it. You know, there is no room around him. You can address it and then you can go on.” Hart’s direct approach to fixing his mistakes is admirable, and the actor of the Night School hopes that others can learn from it.

“People bring mistakes or an end to a problem,” said Hart. “Well, problems have to be solved. Maybe when they see how I’ve been through some of my hardships, people may find motivation or inspiration. “

Due to the various scandals surrounding Hart, he has become a preferred target for tabloids. Star reported in 2019 that Hart and his wife were headed for a split because of a lawsuit by the woman he cheated with. A suspected insider told the magazine that Hart would be ready to give his wife “a new car, jewelry, anything” if she forgave him. However, according to the so-called “insider”, Eniko was still considering whether to stay in the marriage. Gossip Cop He asked Hart for answers and told us that the claims in the article were 100 percent wrong.

Months earlier, the same publication had spread the false rumor that Portia de Rossi divorced Ellen DeGeneres for defending Hart. A suspicious source told the outlet that de Rossi had been miserable in her marriage for a while and the situation with Hart had pushed her over the edge. Gossip Cop I contacted a source near the couple that assured us that the claims are not true.