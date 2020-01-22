How Kit Harington treated Jon Snow’s hair outside of ‘Game of Thrones’

Harington kit with short hair is almost unrecognizable after his eight years on Game of Thrones. His character, Jon Snow, was known for his long curly hair, but when the show ended, saying goodbye to the character meant saying goodbye to hair. Harington talked about what it was like to live with that hair, how he kept it up and how it felt to physically lose Jon Snow’s character.

When Game of Thrones started, Harington was often asked what he had done to achieve his appearance as Jon Snow. At the time, he joked: “I just don’t wash my hair.” It could have been meant as repellent at the time, but Harington later admitted in an interview with GQ that it was “somehow true”. When shooting, Harington did not use shampoo for the To achieve the “greasy and medieval” look he was looking for. “In the end, it’s pretty horrible,” he admitted.

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow problem

For a long time, it was a big part of Harington’s life to get his hair back to Jon Snow standard in time for every new season. “I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with agents, whether my hair will grow back in time,” Harington said in an interview with Variety in 2019.

“I am a big part of my 20s with this look,” recalled the Eternals actor. “I am my wedding pictures with this look. For a long time towards the end of Thrones, I felt like I wanted to be a new person, but I was caught in this form. “But after the last day of shooting when he last took off his costume, Harington said it felt like my skin was peeling off. I was very emotional. “Ending his role as Jon Snow must have been an emotional experience like ending a relationship.

