How Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn remain one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples

Kurt Russell is not married to Goldie HawnBut their relationship lasted decades longer than that of most celebrity romances. They have a child together and Russell is in every way the father of Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver, both from Hawn’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Why did it take so long in an industry that often builds relationships and spits them out? Note: it’s more than just love.

The relationship between Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn has changed over time

The couple works so well because they obviously love each other, but also make every effort to support each other and to be consciously involved in each other’s lives. In an interview with GQ, Russell was asked about their relationship. The Hateful Eight star replied, “This kind of thing between men and women is infinitely fascinating. Because I don’t know anything in the world in terms of people that has more value than this relationship. It is really powerful and with age, any change in one of you will be noticed immediately. “

The interviewer asks Russell if it gets harder or easier with age and his answer is as honest as you can expect – both. “It gets easier in some ways, and in very, very, very deep human terms it actually becomes more difficult. That’s my opinion on that. There are some things that you would not have endured when you were young, and others that no longer bother you just drove you crazy when you were in a relationship for six months, because now you understand. “

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the same in many ways

Relationships develop like people, but some things remain constant. Russell notes: “My relationship with Goldie – I just always like to find things that are simply unique and adorable.” The two have a very symbiotic view of the world, the actor said. “What is great about Goldie, she is a very immediate person and I am also very immediate. I am pretty” right now is what is happening. “This is reflected in how much he takes care of every moment when he’s talking about an upcoming trip to Hawn while she’s making a film in Hawaii. “She’ll be at work, I’ll go to the hotel, I’ll know when she gets home, and I’ll try to look good. It will bother me. And I will be excited to see her. “

Though Russell and Hawn regularly check the tabloids for false reports that predict the decline of their relationship, Russell barely notices. He doesn’t read the tabloids and if he has a headline in the queue at the supermarket, he can easily reject it. That was almost certainly the case when OK! incorrectly reported in November that the couple had split up. Gossip Cop has exposed the fake article, and months later it is clear who reports more closely.