how-liverpool-and-west-ham-need-to-line-up-with-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-in-for-jordan-henderson-and-a-very-first-get-started-for-jarrod-bowen

Liverpool can equivalent Gentleman City’s most consecutive Leading League wins record on Monday and it is just a struggling West Ham group who stand in their way.

Town won 18 in a row for the duration of the 2017/18 season and Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken all 3 details in their final 17 matches.

Getty Visuals – Getty Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are hoping to make it 18 Leading League wins in a row on Monday

The odds glance stacked towards the Hammers as the match is at Anfield and they have not won a Leading League recreation considering that New Year’s Working day.

David Moyes’ aspect were being even crushed two- at residence by the Reds just a couple weeks in the past.

Liverpool will be devoid of captain Jordan Henderson, though, as the midfielder sustained a hamstring problem in the closing phases of their one- Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Klopp confirmed Henderson would be out for a few months with the harm.

“It could have been even worse,” he explained. “We know there are a lot of distinct hamstring injuries in the Leading League at the instant, with Harry Kane and so on, but it’s not that undesirable.

“He will be out for about three months, which is not neat. But how we see it, we were even now blessed.”

The Reds have no other contemporary injury problems in advance of Monday night’s match and below is how they really should line-up.

Buildlineup.com How Liverpool need to line-up in opposition to West Ham

The entrance a few choose by themselves and should really normally engage in if they are in shape. Sadio Mane spent a short time on the sidelines a short while ago but the trio are match and firing.

The key determination Klopp will have to make is who to pick as his third midfielder alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

His alternatives are from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita – not a undesirable solution as a Henderson alternative.

Getty Pictures Jordan Henderson limped off in the closing phases of Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Oxlade-Chamberlain really should get the nod in advance of the other two due to his type in the latest video games, including two targets in his final 3 Leading League game titles.

The Reds have kept 10 clear sheets in their final 11 video games, when scoring 24 plans in the procedure, so there is no want to adjust things at the again.

The four of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in purpose make up their strongest defence.

AFP or licensors David Moyes’ West Ham will have to commence choosing up points

Factors do not get any much easier for David Moyes and his West Ham facet as they follow up their 2- defeat to Man City previous week with a excursion to Anfield.

The Hammers are in the relegation zone but, luckily for them, all the groups all around them experienced defeats at the weekend.

David Moyes will be with out Ryan Fredericks, who has a shoulder injury next a collision with Rodri on Wednesday. Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere are also both equally out hurt.

Buildlineup.com How West Ham must line-up against Liverpool

Jarrod Bowen is however to begin a Premier League match for West Ham considering the fact that his January signing from Hull.

Getting Bowen play in a front a few alongside Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio could give some attacking menace versus the formidable Liverpool defence.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble have been two of West Ham’s superior players this period though Tomas Soucek has amazed in the two appearances he has manufactured so much.

Pablo Zabaleta ought to occur in for Fredericks but will have his work reduce out as he will be lining-up towards Sadio Mane.