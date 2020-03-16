How Liverpool have gone from Premier League champions-elect to dancing up some stairs and rationing tea bags

A imagined may perhaps be getting into the heads of some Liverpool followers at the minute: ‘We could be Leading League champions now’.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet have been around-excellent in the Premier League this year, profitable 27 of their 29 matches.

Liverpool seemed a absolutely sure matter to acquire the Leading League this year

They are a significant 25 points crystal clear at the leading of the desk and only need to have two much more wins to be assured their very first league title in 30 decades.

However, individuals two wins will feel a million miles away as conditions relating to the coronavirus outbreak has put the year on hold until finally April 3 at the incredibly earliest.

The hurdles that the earth will experience simply because of coronavirus will be quite challenging so no matter whether Liverpool become champions or not is not significant in the grand scheme of points.

Nevertheless, Kopites will have a ideal to come to feel some disappointment as Monday could have been the night time in which 3 decades of hurt were being at last going to end.

And what would have produced it improved is that they could have sealed the title when actively playing absent at Merseyside rivals Everton on Monday.

Admittedly, it would have been a challenging check with as Liverpool would have experienced to gain at Goodison Park even though also relying on Burnley to beat the Reds’ closest title rivals, Manchester Town, at the Etihad Stadium final weekend but it’s not to be for now.

Like the rest of us, the Liverpool players are preserving a low profile at dwelling, though some of them have managed to keep on their own (and us) entertained.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lifted the temper of fans when he and popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards filmed by themselves dancing up some stairs in his dwelling.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was looking relaxed at the weekend but he’ll be anxious about no matter whether Liverpool will be specified the league title

Teammate James Milner responded by sharing a hilarious video of him rationing his tea bags and so trying to keep up the impression that he’s in truth ‘boring James Milner’.

There are even worries among the Liverpool followers that they won’t be provided the title at all if coronavirus forces the 2019/20 season to become null and void.

It’s also been recommended that Liverpool could be handed the title anyway, these kinds of is their guide.

So despite Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner’s amusing antics, it’s surely likely to be a nervous hold out for all those connected with Liverpool about what will occur to their title.