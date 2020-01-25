How Liverpool should face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup

After a late win at Wolves, Liverpool marched into the Premier League but have to devote themselves to the FA Cup this weekend.

Roberto Firmino’s 84th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 win at Wolves after Raul Jimenez canceled Jordan Henderson’s opening game.

This season everything is going smoothly in Liverpool

Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last 40 Premier League games, but the draw at Shrewsbury on Sunday will be a completely different venture.

Manager Jürgen Klopp will name a very different team because securing their first title in the Premier League is their top priority, especially for a game at West Ham that needs to be considered next Wednesday.

This means that young players like Curtis Jones, who scored an impressive goal against Everton in the third round, could get a run-out.

The last thing the German will want is a cup exit against a team that plays two divisions under him, and if they’re not at home, a few senior figures could start in New Meadow.

Below shows how Liverpool SHOULD play if Shrewsbury faces a potentially difficult FA Cup duel this weekend, talkSPORT.com said.

Will Klopp use this team against Shrewsbury?

We understand that Klopp’s desire to ensure that the Premier League title is cracked and undefeated is also important to the club.

We believe that many of the players who played in the last round should be rewarded with a starting spot against Shrewsbury.

Goalkeeper Adrian scored three big saves against the Toffees to keep his side in a tie, and was also a hero when Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the Super Cup. This is more than a deserved starting place.

Neco Williams has done well as a right-back against Everton and has also done well in Carabao Cup games, so should win the game. However, there should be changes in central defense.

Williams should step in for Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back

Joe Gomez played Everton, but now he has a run in the first team to rest on. Nat Phillips played at his side, but was loaned back to Stuttgart so that he cannot play this time.

We said goodbye to Joel Matip, who was on the bench in Liverpool’s last two games, and went to the center with Ki-Jana Hoever, the youngest Reds player she has ever represented at the FA Cup. Dutch compatriot Sepp van den Berg has appeared for Liverpool’s first team this season, but has so far been somewhat overwhelmed.

James Milner is injured and cannot play for Andy Robertson on the left. That’s why we chose 19-year-old Yasser Larouci, who had good preparation and also played in the Everton game.

Klopp should make some changes in midfield as the game can be won and lost here.

Fabinho has made a guest appearance in the last two games in Liverpool. This is an ideal game for a comeback. The defensive midfielder would also offer a lot of protection to an inexperienced foursome.

This is an ideal game for Fabinho to get a full return from injuries

Adam Lallana should stand next to Fabinho. However, due to a virus, Lallana hasn’t even formed the squad for the game of the wolves and may not recover in time for Sunday, which could open the door for Pedro Chirivella.

Midfielder Jones (18) definitely deserves a starting place. Had the competition not been so fierce in Liverpool, he would have played in the Premier League a few times now.

And we think Klopp should name the same front line against Everton – Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

16-year-old Elliott has always done well when he has a chance in the first team, while Origi is very effective in reaching an important goal that may be required.

New signing Minamino played against Everton and also moved to Sadio Mane against Wolves, but has been pretty ineffective so far. This game is an opportunity to show Liverpool fans what it’s all about.

Minamino moved to Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg for £ 7.25m earlier this month

