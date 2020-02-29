How Liverpool should to line up in opposition to Watford – why Jurgen Klopp must start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The countdown to Liverpool claiming their initially ever Leading League title is very well and definitely under way with the Reds needing just four far more victories to be confirmed as champions.

They have been manufactured to work really hard for their final triumph, while, as West Ham gave them a major fright on Monday night, but they arrived from behind to scrape to a 3-2 earn.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Liverpool were being fortuitous to get the three factors in opposition to West Ham

Jurgen Klopp’s adult men are 22 factors crystal clear at the prime of the table, and can go 25 apparent this weekend as next-put Manchester Town are taking part in in the Carabao Cup remaining.

Standing in Liverpool’s way on Saturday is a Watford facet who could be combating relegation but gave the leaders a large amount to imagine about when the two sides satisfied in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December.

Liverpool ran out 2- winners but Nigel Pearson’s facet were guilty of missing several chances in the activity.

So Liverpool will be conscious of the Hornets, specifically now that they are edging closer to Arsenal’s document unbeaten operate of 49 – the Reds are now on 44.

You can listen to whole commentary of Watford vs Liverpool Reside on talkSPORT, kick-off five: 30pm

Getty Pictures – Getty Liverpool laboured to a two- earn around Watford when the two sides very last achieved

They’ll be without having club captain Jordan Henderson, who is however out with a hamstring personal injury sustained versus Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Klopp has a great selection of players to decide on from while, with James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri the only other injuries doubts.

Beneath you can see how Liverpool should really line up for their journey top rated Vicarage Highway, according to talkSPORT.com.

This is the crew we feel Klopp should really choose

Liverpool may possibly have an FA Cup clash versus Chelsea coming up following 7 days but the Premier League has been a priority all period so we assume Klopp need to select as robust a group as probable.

They ended up anxious by West Ham a couple of periods but the back line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are a powerful drive.

Henderson’s absence was felt in opposition to the Hammers so a adjust in midfield is the way to go.

Naby Keita was unable to get his chance on Monday and was substituted when West Ham went two-one up for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who modified the dynamic of the recreation as Liverpool clawed their way back again into it prior to heading on to acquire.

Getty Photographs – Getty Will Klopp begin Oxlade-Chamberlain this time?

We feel the England worldwide should be presented his opportunity from the start this time.

Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have not been at their most effective considering that the return from the winter season crack but are nevertheless Liverpool’s most effective midfield alternatives that Klopp presently has to choose from.

And up top it is the regular of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Salah and Mane both equally scored towards West Ham and the fatal trio are a constant danger who will give Watford lots to believe about all over.

