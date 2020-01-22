How long it takes to burn a Big Mac – and 20 other amazing facts about McDonald’s

Whether you like to admit it or not, we all enjoy visiting the Golden Arches from time to time.

It’s hard to resist the sweet victory of a Big Mac meal after a long day at work, or just in general.

And with McDonald’s still a short distance from the capital, it’s a convenient and relatively inexpensive meal.

The fast food giant’s first British branch opened in London in 1974 and now has nearly 1,300 branches in Britain, reports The Mirror.

There are very few companies that have had the same global success at McDonald’s, it has even infiltrated economic jargon, with the Big Mac Index a measure of the purchasing power of currencies. Breathtaking.

A Big Mac is one of the most famous burgers in the world

This is extremely impressive considering the fact that the company started out as a hot dog stand in California in the late 1930s, run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald.

Here are 21 juicy nuggets on McDonald’s

1. A branch 80 miles from London is part of the Queen’s £ 13 billion real estate empire.

2. McDonald’s UK headquarters in Finchley was opened in 1983 by the then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. She described the Big Mac as “absolutely huge” and wondered how someone could hold one in their hand.

3. McDonald’s originally wanted a location in the West End for its first branch to target American tourists, but was unable to find a suitable site.

McDonald’s has changed a lot since the launch of the first store in London

4. The first branch was in a former Burton men’s clothing store in Woolwich, south London. Its busy bustling street was considered “Average Britain”.

5. McDonald’s is the largest fast food chain in the world, but in the UK there are 1,671 Greggs versus 1,249 McDonald’s restaurants.

6. A Big Mac in 1974 was 43p, the equivalent of £ 3.91 today – more than its actual current price of £ 3.49 in London.

7. Despite the sale of fast food, it has been an official community partner of the four British football associations since 2002. During this period, they have created more than 20,000 new football coaching positions in 6,000 clubs.

8. McDonald’s sources 55% of its ingredients from 17,500 British and Irish farms.

9. In 2008, McDonald’s employee uniforms were designed by Bruce Oldfield, a favorite designer for Princess Diana.

10. McJob is in the Oxford English Dictionary as “a low-paying job with few prospects”.

11. McDonald’s has its own version of The X Factor, called Voice of McDonald’s, to show the vocal talent of its 1.8 million employees worldwide.

12. McDonald’s estimates that 400,000 cattle are slaughtered each year in the United Kingdom to supply beef to its products, or 46 animals per hour.

13. About 3.4 million Britons eat McDonald’s every day.

14. The average person should walk for seven hours straight to burn a big coke, fries and a Big Mac.

15. A common additive to McDonald’s is calcium silicate, a white powder used to keep bricks, tiles and cement from sticking together.

16. Some McDonald’s salads are more caloric than its burgers.

17. The first McDonald’s commercial in the UK aired in cinemas in 1975 and on local television a year later.

18. The 146 McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom had turnover of £ 100 million in 1984.

19. Fears related to mad cow disease caused McDonald’s beef sales to drop by 50% and, in March 1996, they temporarily stopped selling British beef foods.

Profits for the British subsidiary of McDonald’s reached £ 341 million in 2017.

21. McDonald’s will open for the first time in the smallest historic county in England, Rutland.

