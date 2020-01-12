Loading...

Think back to May 7, 2016, and despite all odds, Leicester wins the Premier League title.

At the heart of their incredible success was Riad Mahrez, the league’s best player this season.

Danny Drinkwater also played an important role when he formed an impressive midfield partnership with N’Golo Kante.

It must have been longer than three and a half years since Drinkwater won the Premier League Cup

Both Mahrez and Drinkwater have since left King Power Stadium and the two met on Sunday when Aston Villa hosted Manchester City.

For Drinkwater and Mahrez, who have both pursued different careers since this fairytale season, there couldn’t have been another day.

Mahrez wanted to leave the club at the end of the 2016/17 season, but moved to Man City a year later and his career has developed very well since then.

The Algerian has won three major titles in his first season and is likely to extend that term, though Pep Guardiola’s men are unlikely to keep their Premier League crown.

Mahrez has gotten even better since moving to Man City

Drinkwater joined Chelsea in August 2017 and suffered a painful crash.

He made headlines for the wrong reasons, including because of his belief in alcohol and because he was beaten up in Manchester one night.

The nightclub attack disrupted his loan spell at Burnley enormously and brought his time at Turf Moor to an early end.

But he was given a career lifeline when Aston Villa loaned him out for the rest of the season this month.

Villa boss Dean Smith showed confidence in him and gave him a start against Man City. Drinkwater couldn’t repay that belief.

Drinkwater looked miles different on Sunday

He looked mostly sluggish and should have done better in City’s first two goals, which his former Foxes teammate Mahrez scored.

For the first time, Mahrez shot in from the right, making Drinkwater look foolish by adding a nutmeg to it before steering the ball into the nearby post.

But the second was much worse.

A move from City to the left seemed to have stalled when the ball landed at Drinkwater’s feet.

However, his lack of match sharpness really showed up and instead of bringing the ball to safety, Drinkwater was expropriated by David Silva and in an instant it was 2-0. Mahrez hit again.

A moment later, Drinkwater lost the ball in a dangerous position, but thankfully Tyrone Mings wiped up his mess.

At half-time it was 4-0 for Man City. Mahrez’s tail was high while Drinkwater looked as if he had seen a ghost when both teams left the field.

The game ended 6-1 with the damage done in the first half.

And you fear that this performance would have harmed Drinkwater’s mansion career.

As for Mahrez, he will continue to play at the highest level for a while.

