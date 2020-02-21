[how-manchester-united-and-watford-should-line-up-with-odion-ighalo-all-set-for-very-first-start-out]

Manchester United will be looking to make it back-to-back again Premier League wins when they entertain Watford on Sunday.

The Red Devils, who drew one-one with Club Brugge in the 1st leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie on Thursday night time, gave their leading four hopes a enormous enhance right after beating Chelsea 2- previously in the 7 days.

Getty Images Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s guys need to have to hold their major 4 bid on track with victory towards Watford

Meanwhile, the Hornets head to Outdated Trafford this weekend hunting for their first Premier League earn considering the fact that January 12, when they defeat Bournemouth.

As a outcome Nigel Pearson’s adult men stay extremely considerably embroiled in a relegation dogfight, but they can consider coronary heart from their previous functionality versus United previously in the period.

They conquer Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s guys two- at Vicarage Highway in December, in what was Pearson’s very first win considering the fact that remaining named as Quique Sanches Flores’ successor.

Below, talkSPORT.com has taken a glimpse at how both equally sides could appear in Manchester.

Manchester United group news

Scott McTominay could make his Manchester United comeback from injury against Watford on Sunday.

The Scotsman, 23, has been sidelined due to the fact he sustained knee ligament problems in the 4-1 gain around Newcastle United on Boxing Day, but experienced with the 1st-staff before this week.

McTominay did not journey to Brugge for United’s Europa League round-of-32 to start with leg in midweek, with Solskjaer considering that confirming the younger midfielder could aspect this weekend.

“I feel he could possibly be in the squad,” the Norwegian mentioned. “He had a rest day today, so let us see how he is tomorrow.

Getty Photos – Getty Scott McTominay has been a single of Male United’s superior players this season

“Mason [Greenwood] has been sick. I’m not surprised since which is the kind [McTominay] is.

“He’s a bodily specimen. He’s a chief, he never shirks a tackle and he brings everybody with him. He can sit with Nemanja [Matic] or Fred, or he can be one particular of the runners in midfield.

“We’re talking about that right now, that we never have that many runs past the striker. He employed to be a striker before, so he’s made use of to being in the box.”

In the meantime, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Paul Pogba are unlikely to be aspect of the squad which faces the relegation-threatened Hornets.

How Manchester United could line-up in opposition to Watford on Sunday

Watford workforce information

The Hornets have been boosted by the news that Kiko Femenia is in line to return from damage in time Sunday’s match with Manchester United.

He has been out of action since New Year’s Working day right after injuring his hamstring throughout their win around Wolves.

Femenia returned to teaching past Saturday, on the other hand, and is now pushing to be included in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Aged Trafford.

Getty Photographs – Getty Watford manager Nigel Pearson

The 29-12 months-outdated has impressed underneath Pearson’s stewardship, with the Spaniard now prepared to return on the still left facet of defence or get up his standard position at suitable-back, if expected.

The previous Leicester boss is commencing to get extra bodies again amongst his squad, with Daryl Janmaat the only notable absentee for this contest.