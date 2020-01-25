How Manchester United should face Tranmere in the FA Cup duel

It’s not a good time to be a Manchester United fan.

Their midweek loss to Burnley at home means they have the worst Premier League season ever.

AFP or licensor

It looks pretty bleak in Old Trafford

They face a major challenge to reach the Carabao Cup final after losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City.

Forward Marcus Rashford struggles to score after suffering a back injury earlier this month.

Everything goes wrong from the pitch too, because it looks like the pursuit of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes is dead in the water.

A draw in the FA Cup at League Two Tranmere can be seen as a welcome break from all the chaos, but this is a match that Man United could lose.

Andy Goldstein urges Manchester United to win four or five players to save the “dying” club

You can listen to the full commentary of Tranmere vs Manchester United LIVE on talkSPORT from 3 p.m.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Brentford v Leicester (Saturday, 12:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Southampton vs. Tottenham (Saturday 3pm) – talkSPORT

Hull vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Manchester City v Fulham (Sunday 1 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Tranmere vs. Manchester United (Sunday, 3pm) – talkSPORT

Shrewsbury v Liverpool (Sunday 5 p.m.) – talkSPORT

It’s a competition that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take seriously, as the FA Cup is realistic this season’s best chance of winning silver.

With this in mind, talkSPORT.com talked about how to prepare Man United for the trip to Merseyside.

How Man United should stand up to Tranmere, according to talkSPORT.com

You may think that Man United should rest more older players in the second leg against Man City next Wednesday, but frankly they will need a miracle to get past Pep Guardiola’s men.

Solskjaer should put his eggs in the FA Cup basket.

Tranmere shouldn’t cause them many problems, but the most effective way to ensure that this is the case is to choose a strong team.

However, we believe that the coach can afford to rest with something like David de Gea. Sergio Romero is more than capable of doing a job against second division opponents.

Harry Maguire played as if he had an injury, so it would be good for him to miss this match. That means Eric Bailly can make his long-awaited return to the side. Solskjaer is firmly convinced that he will play the Ivory Coast as a national player.

Getty Images – Getty

Bailly had recently extended his club contract for another two years until 2022

Victor Lindelof, who missed the Burnley match due to illness, can play alongside Bailly.

Tranmere will undoubtedly try to stir up his opponents, so Solskjaer should play against Brandon Williams, a player who despite his age of 19 is not afraid of major duels or confrontations to keep up with Rovers’ aggression.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a solid right back, so should continue playing there.

A defensive midfielder is the best course of action for Man United. You are able to take the game away from Tranmere’s early doors, so should look to play on the front foot.

Getty Images – Getty

Greenwood and Martial can have a lot of fun at Tranmere

We chose Nemanja Matic in the lead role because he’s not as unpredictable as Fred.

Andreas Pereira can play a more advanced role, while Juan Mata and Dan James, both capable of causing major problems for Tranmere, can leave him on either side.

United can look forward to two strikers and Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are both competent players.

We saw that Martial and Rashford can be very good together and it is a good opportunity to experiment and see what Greenwood will look like next to the Frenchman.