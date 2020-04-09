How many deaths are true of Coronavirus?

The daily press briefing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump He suggested a radically different message a few weeks ago when he dismissed the Corona bombing and predicted that it would soon disappear, but instead claimed that the possibility of tens of thousands of Americans dying would be proof that his administration had done a “good job.”

During the Q&A section of the press, Trump spoke of an Imperial College (UK) study that warned that more than two million Americans could die from COVID-19 (and more than half a million Britons). .

“The big show is 2.2 million people will die if we do nothing!” Trump said. “That was another decision we made. Close it. That was a big decision we made.”

But while Trump rightly mentioned the top line number, he lost the central frame – that the mass assessment of death was based on a huge, dubious hypothesis that the study’s authors acknowledged: “The (unlikely) lack of control measures or spontaneous changes. in individual behavior. “In other words, if neither the US government nor individual citizens tried to stop the spread in any way, the virus could lead to many deaths. But since the study came out in mid-March, both the federal and many state governments had already restricted the flow of people and trade and millions of citizens had already chosen to take their place.

In other words, the number of 2.2 million was one of the worst predictions for a scenario that had almost zero chance of ever happening.

“If we can stay below basically 100,000 – which was the original projection – I think we did a very good job,” Trump said, clearly trying to redefine his government’s response, even if CNN’s most recent poll showed that the majority now rejects the federal government’s response.

“Even though there are a lot of people,” Trump added.

The current estimate of the American Institute of Health and Evaluation Metrics (IMHE) for US deaths is 61,000.

Watch above via Fox News.

