How many grandchildren does Donald Trump have?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is sharing three children with her husband, Jared Kouchner: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, according to today’s US. These three children are now living very public lives, thanks to their grandfather’s presidency and Ivanka’s participation in it. According to the White House’s official website, Ivanka’s title is “Adviser to the President” and focuses primarily on “educating and financially empowering women and their families, as well as creating jobs and economic growth through labor development.” potential, entrepreneurship. “

Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric are the three children from Trump’s marriage to Ivana’s first wife, per USA Today, but Ivanka seems to be favoring her siblings. According to the Atlantic, “Ivanka has always been Trump’s favorite.” Similarly, an article in Time said of Ivanka: “It is clear that she has the full admiration and trust of her father.” There is no question that it has such a prominent place in the White House!

Trump, meanwhile, has two other children. He shares his daughter Tiffany with Marla Maples, who was his mistress until Ivana divorced and married her, according to People. Trump’s youngest child is his son, Barron, whom he shares with his current wife, Melania. Neither Tiffany nor Barron have children of their own.