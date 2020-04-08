How many Teen Mom couples are still together?

In May 2009, Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra made the difficult choice to adopt their daughter. Although the decision was right at the time, it caused problems in their relationship down the road as they struggled to process the emotional effects of not being able to lift Carly himself.

Despite their previous issues, the two took part in 2010, but called it quits after Catelynn revealed that she said she had been in the past (via Us Weekly). The couple soon agreed, although their happiness did not last long, as they closed again in 2013. Finally, after a new proposal in 2014, the parents married in August 2015. However, things took a turn for the worse when Catelynn , who gave birth to the couple’s second child in January 2015, began experiencing postpartum depression. “I think for the first time we didn’t know how to communicate because we had never been through before,” Tyler explained during the 2016 episode of Doctors. “I think I probably made a mistake because I didn’t know.”

Catelynn was treated for postpartum depression, but after a miscarriage in the fall of 2017, she struggled with suicidal thoughts. The star of reality finally overcame her problems with more treatment and healing and Tyler also worked for his mental health. Catelynn and Tyler then had their third child in February 2019 and renewed their marriage vows at Season 8 of Teen Mom OG.