How many Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S employees

We all know that there is a big rivalry between all the big British supermarkets, and part of that attracts the best people to work for them.

So how much do they all pay their staff?

With many changes in supermarket wages recently and national salary increases, the big names are ready to hook up to their latest benefits and explain why people should work for them.

About three million people will benefit from a raise in April, the government said.

Apprentices and core workers aged 16 and over will see their wages rise, with those under 18 falling from £ 4.35 to £ 4.55 on April 1st.

Wage increases of 4.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent for young workers who receive the national minimum wage will also come into force.

The national living wage – the rate for those over 25 – will drop from £ 8.21 to £ 8.72 an hour, an increase of 6.2%.

Both the “national living wage” and the “minimum wage” are set by the government, and all employers must comply with them.

However, the “Living Living” (also known as the Real Living Wage) is a completely separate entity created by the Living Wage Foundation. These rates are also reviewed annually.

Here’s what all the big UK supermarkets are currently paying, at least at most, including their salaries inside and outside London, as The Mirror reports.

Tesco

Tesco currently pays an hourly rate of £ 9 for all workers.

On October 4, 2020, rates of pay will again increase by 3.3% to £ 9.30.

The wage agreement was developed in partnership with the Usdaw workers union and elected representatives. The retailer said it focused on what its colleagues said most important to them – a guaranteed, higher base hourly rate.

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9

Vendor salary within M25: £ 9

Morrisons

Morrisons workers least agree with Tesco and M&S

(Image: PA)

Morrisons pays the same price as Tesco, saying “all colleagues deserve a fair working day for a fair working day”, regardless of background, age, ethnicity or gender.

In this context, he increased his base rate for shop workers to £ 8.50 an hour in 2018.

The grocer also pays front-line staff – including shop, factory and warehouse workers – an annual bonus.

Colleagues and their families are also entitled to a discount on Morrisons purchases and access to an annual share savings program.

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9

Vendor salary within M25: £ 9

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has annual sales of over £ 10 billion and employs more than 80,000 colleagues across the UK – but how much does it pay?

The retailer offers shop staff a generous starting salary of £ 9 an hour nationwide – which varies in London.

Staff also receive a 20% discount on all in-store and online purchases for them, plus a partner or family member.

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9

Vendor salary within M25: £ 9

Asda

You will receive £ 9.18 per hour if you work at Asda in London

(Image: Getty Images)

Thousands of Asda workers are expected to get an 18p pay raise in April following controversial contract changes last November.

The supermarket increases the hourly rate for staff in the UK to £ 9.18 on April 1 – and £ 10.31 for those in London.

The wage increase will be given to more than 100,000 store employees across the country – however, under these conditions, paid breaks will be cut, while holidays will become mandatory.

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9

Salary commercial assistant within the M25: £ 9.18

Iceland

Iceland pays its retail assistants an hourly wage of £ 8.38, or £ 9.21 in the M25.

However, bosses say it is always possible to progress with senior supervisor positions from £ 22,742 per year (£ 24,728 in M25), and assistant managers being paid £ 25,344 per year (£ 27,846 within M25).

Sales assistant outside London: £ 8.38.

Salary commercial assistant within the M25: £ 9.21.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury is somewhere in the middle when it comes to the hourly rate

(Image: Courier from Kent and Sussex)

In September 2018, Sainsbury’s increased its base rate to £ 9.20 an hour – and £ 9.80 in London.

This was part of a larger plan to remove legacy contracts – and replace them with streamlined contracts instead.

However, the grocer does not offer paid breaks, which means that if you work for nine hours, you won’t earn a penny for an hour.

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9.20

Paid commercial assistant in London zones 1 and 2: £ 9.80

Aldi

In 2017, Aldi became the first supermarket in the UK to start paying its basic workers wages above the minimum wage.

He has since kept his promise, increasing each year slightly higher than real wages – an hourly rate calculated by the Living Wage Foundation based on inflation, etc.

At present, basic fare roles start at £ 9.10 and £ 10.55 respectively.

Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley said: “Our store colleagues do fantastic work every day and the excellent service they provide to customers is one of the main reasons why we are the supermarket which is the fastest growing in the UK.

“We are committed to being the best supermarket employer in Britain and that means rewarding our colleagues for the great work they do with pay rates and career advancement opportunities at Aldi.

Sales assistant pays Aldi London side: £ 9.10

Commercial assistant salary in M25: £ 10.55

Lidl

The love of the client Lidl, maybe you would like to work there too?

(Image: Stoke Sentinel)

Lidl followed Aldi by fixing his salary three years ago – and soon after, he announced his intention to pay staff voluntary living wages.

He currently pays £ 9.00 an hour outside London and £ 10.55 in the M25.

The voluntary rate, which Lidl will equal, is paid by all employers accredited to the Living Wage Foundation.

Elsewhere, assistant store managers can earn up to £ 33,500 a year while shift managers can earn up to £ 10.87 an hour in London.

Lidl UK Managing Director Christian Härtnagel said: “Our employees are among the most talented and hardworking in the industry, and we are committed to supporting them inside and outside the workplace .

“With the opening of our new warehouse this week in Avonmouth, and the opening of five more stores in the coming years, as well as our pipeline of new stores, we look forward to welcoming more people to the Lidl team. . “

Sales assistant pays outside London: £ 9

Commercial assistant salary in M25: £ 10.55

Waitrose

part of the John Lewis Group – pays its partners £ 9.35 an hour plus an additional annual bonus.

This is £ 1.14 more than the national minimum wage and 5p more than the real wage – a voluntary rate which takes inflation into account, etc.

John Lewis belongs to his staff – whom he calls partners – and as such, this means that the profits of the store are traditionally distributed among all employees each year.

Sales assistant pay outside London: £ 9.35

Sales assistant in the M25: £ 10.90

