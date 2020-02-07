How Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber’s reserved life held them together for 32 years

Mark Harmon has successfully participated in a television sitcom for 16 years and was married to his wife, Pam Dawberfor 32 years. It is difficult for television stars to stay on a show for so long, but it is even more difficult for any actor to keep his private life secret. Harmon has been successful in both. The actor has been married to Dawber, a former actress, for three decades and has portrayed Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the NCIS police action series, one of the longest-running television series with screenplays.

Most Hollywood marriages are rarely a success story, a feeling that Harmon agrees with. The actor told Closer Weekly that it is difficult for two people to work in the entertainment business all the time and try to stay married. Harmon and his wife explained how they managed to keep their private lives happy and in control.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber know their priorities

The couple indicated that at home it is a priority not to miss important family moments. “It’s not even a choice. We are. We stayed at home. A lot. I’m not a Twitter or Facebook type. Our sons aren’t interested in it either,” Harmon said to the magazine. The actor is also very accurate about what projects he is taking. Harmon cites his parents as inspiration for his own marriage and to be able to hold back.

“My parents kept things real – I had no idea they were famous,” Harmon continued. Harmon’s father, Tom, was a professional soccer player and actor. His mother was a model, actress and fashion designer.

Dawber, who starred in the sitcom Mork and Mindy alongside Robin Williams, said that she had decided to take a break from her career after the birth of her children. “I had children and it was like I wasn’t chasing this famous thing.” I wanted to drive my kids to school. I wanted to be there on their birthdays and bring cupcakes and donuts. And I was very happy to do that, ”said Dawber.

Harmon and his wife celebrate their wedding anniversary next month and celebrate 33 years of marriage. Gossip Cop Rumors about Harmon and his wife only had to be raised a few times. This is proof of how successful they were with their strategy. When it comes to love stories like Mark Harmon or Pam Dawber, they are rarely well received by the gossip media.

Hollywood hates a happy couple

The tabloids don’t seem to like her when it comes to happy ending. Another example of a longstanding Hollywood relationship are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, both of whom have remained in the public eye. The couple have been together since 1983 and share a son, Wyatt. Russell also raised Hawn’s two children from their previous marriage. Hawn and Russell are in the tabloid all the time, with frequent false reports that the two separate. The couple said they stay away from these false reports and don’t get involved in their lives – a successful strategy that they share with Harmon and Dawber.