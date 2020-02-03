How Matthew McConaughey started saying, “All right, all right, all right”

Since the 90’s Matthew McConaughey The actor was almost synonymous with his infamous line “Okay, okay, okay”. Of course, he first mentioned the phrase in his breakout film Dazed and Confused, a youthful comedy set in the 1970s, and directed by Richard Linklater. McConaughey portrayed David Wooderson, who didn’t play a big role but was still responsible for getting the actor on the right track in Hollywood.

Wooderson was concerned with a few simple things

Matthew McConaughey revealed that the iconic phrase was a spontaneous idea for his first scene. The actor remembered the story of filming the legendary moment in an episode of PBS ‘American Masters that focused on Linklater. The two talked about the scene where McConaughey’s character met Marissa Ribisis Cynthia before the cameras started to roll.

“You know, Wooderson is the guy – he was with something like that, the epitome, the typical hot girls, he was with the cheerleader and all that stuff,” McConaughey recalled, as Linklater told him. “Do you think he would chase the red-haired intellectual? Would he be interested?” The actor replied, “Yes, I think he would. Hey, Wooderson likes all types of women.”

“Do you think he might pull up and try to pick her up?” Asked the director. “Yes, give me 30 minutes,” McConaughey replied before taking a walk to think about the character. “So I got a little nervous,” McConaughey recalled. “This is my first scene ever and I ask myself:” Who is my husband? Who is Wooderson? “

“And I’m going,” Okay, I’m over my car. I want to go high. I’m about rock and roll and I’m about chicks, “said McConaughey. While filming, the actor heard a live album from Doors and was from Jim Morrison’s constant vocals,” All right, all right Order “excited about the crowd. From then on, the actor added the phrase to harmonize with his character, who had everything but women three times. Ultimately, the improvised line became more famous than his other remarkable quote from the film:” That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I’m getting older, they stay the same age. “

Matthew McConaughey did it well, well, well

In 2018, the actor announced that he wasn’t sure where his acting career would go before appearing in Dazed and Confused. McConaughey claimed that he thought acting was something “funny” and saw no future in it. “It was the role that I didn’t know then, whether it was a hobby or something I was doing for the summer, and it turned out to be a career. It all started here and I look back on it again and again,” said the Actor.

After appearing in the 1993 film, McConaughey became famous with films such as The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days and The Wolf of Wall Street. In 2014, the actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof at the Dallas Buyers Club. When the actor accepted the award, he even used the classic sentence towards the end of his speech.

In August 2019 Gossip Cop a false rumor that the actor’s drinking got out of control. A “source” told tabloids that the actor would “let go” when his wife was away and went to New York City to run wild under the radar. The story turned out to be completely invented. Even though McConaughey adopted Wooderson’s slogan, he certainly didn’t pick up on the character’s habits.