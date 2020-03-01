[How Messi fired Barca previous Madrid in goalscoring charts]

Image by Pedro Salado/High quality Sport Images/Getty Photographs

But can they keep there?

There is always a before and soon after to each minimal issue in existence and when it comes to LaLiga, Barcelona have long gone from a sluggish past to a phenomenal increase in the Spanish levels of competition and substantially of the credit score need to be specified to Lionel Messi. In advance of the Argentine genius repped the blaugrana kit, the Catalans endured an immense goal distinction with Real Madrid in the match. In 1990, Los Blancos developed a differential of 139 goals, an complete nightmare for Barcelona. Even so, it’s protected to say given that Messi’s arrival to Camp Nou, matters have taken a 360 diploma switch for the much better. Barcelona’s quantity 10 rapidly commenced cutting down the gap. In 2004, exactly the calendar year he made his debut for the club, the gap was brought down to only 70 targets.

Quickly forward to 2020 and Barca have surpassed Authentic Madrid as the maximum goalscoring workforce in LaLiga after their five- victory in excess of Eibar, as the fifth goal of the match which was scored by Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo was an historic a single. For the initially time in 57 several years, to be exact considering the fact that December 1962, the Blaugrana have returned to the leading of the goalscoring charts with a overall of 6151 plans even though True Madrid have 6150.

The common denominator in this good results for the Catalan side is Leo Messi with a full of 437 objectives and 174 helps in the best flight.

Now the query continues to be if Barcelona can go on holding their leading place on the charts and score this Sunday when they consider on Zinedine Zidane’s adult men in ‘enemy territory’. However, with Messi’s incredible observe file at the Bernabeu, we can just about ensure a target from the minimal magician this weekend. The forward has showcased in 42 Clasicos, netting 26 times, and curiously ample he has observed the again of the net on more occasions at Madrid’s ground than in front of his house fans. 15 Messi ambitions have been celebrated at Bernabeu, providing him a .71 goal ordinary in Chamartin. If all goes nicely for Quique Setien and Co, in just a couple several hours we will be celebrating nevertheless yet another Leo strike in his playground, which is also identified as the Santiago Bernabeu.