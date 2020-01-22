How MLK sparked civil rights movement activities from Dexter Avenue Baptist Church

Dr. Martin Luther King is known worldwide for his work in the civil rights movement. However, he was also a pastor.

In the church where he led the flock, Dexter Avenue Baptist Church was renamed Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, USA National historical landmark since 1974.

“On January 1, 2008, the US government also submitted it UNESCO As part of a planned future World Heritage nomination, it is on the UNESCO list of provisional World Heritage Sites.

In 1978 the official name was changed to “Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church”, in memory of Martin Luther King Jr., who was a pastor there and was involved in the organization of the church Montgomery bus boycott in the basement of the church. The church is steps from the Alabama State Capitol.

“The King Memorial Baptist Church on Dexter Avenue, first known as the Second Colored Baptist Church, was founded in 1877. The church trustees paid $ 270 on January 30, 1879 Mostly on the corner of today’s Dexter Avenue and Decatur Street. The first church building was a small wooden frame building; From 1883 it was replaced by the current structure. The new brick building was only completed in 1889. The church served the broader African American community from October 3, 1887, when students first registered at Alabama State University.

“This community service continued until the 20th century with activities related to the civil rights movement. In 1899, the co-founder of Selma University, William H. McAlpine, became a pastor. Vernon Johns, an early leader of the civil rights movementMartin Luther King Jr., pastor of the Church from 1954 to 1960, organized the Montgomery bus boycott from his basement office. “

Near the church is the Dexter Parsonage Museum, where 12 pastors from the church lived between 1920 and 1992.

Dr.’s office King can be viewed on the Internet Basement of the church almost as preserved as when he worked there. The basement also served as a place where much of the civil rights movement was planned.

There is an expert commentary on the history of the Church and the civil rights movement from a leader. A separate tour of the rectory Dr. King lived in from 1954-1960 is also available for a fee.

Weekly church services for parishioners continue to be held.