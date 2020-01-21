How more control changes the use of the consumer app

divide

Although many banks use advanced technology to fight financial fraud, their customers would feel more secure if they had more control over the authentication processes of their banking apps.

There is a simple explanation for this: recent PYMNTS research has shown that most consumers believe that they can best tell when someone else is using their accounts and that they are better able than banks to defraud their customers Banks identify apps. In particular, 72.1 percent said their apps would be more secure if they had more control over authentication requirements than their banks. So giving the users control they want can go a long way to deliver the desired secure user experience.

However, the benefits of adding authentication controls go well beyond the hypothetical sense of security. This could also have a very real and profound impact on how consumers use their banking apps.

For the Consumer-Centric Authentication Playbook: Taking (Authentication) Control Edition, PYMNTS, in collaboration with Entersekt, asked 2,835 US bank customers whether consumers would use their banking apps differently if they had the desired authentication controls and how they would be used if they did. PYMNTS asked respondents how much control they already have over their banking apps, whether they want more control, whether that control would change the way they use their apps, and if so, how?

The research found that not only would consumers use their banking apps more often if they had more control over authentication, but they would also do more transactions. In fact, 42.4 percent of respondents indicated that they would generally use their banking apps more if they had more control over their apps’ authentication requirements, while 54.1 percent either “slightly” or “much” more often via app would perform.

What is even more interesting is how different consumers’ tendency to change their app usage is, depending on how often they use their apps and how much control they already have. Consumers who use their apps at least once a week and already have a lot of control would most likely process transactions more often if they had more control. 61.4 percent say so. This compares to 57.4 percent of those who use their apps more than once a week with the same control, and only 47 percent of those who use their apps less than once a week without checking their apps’ authentication requirements.

However, current app control and usage are just two of the many factors that can affect how consumer app usage could change as they gain more control. The playbook provides an analysis of how each of these factors affects consumers’ propensity to change their interaction with their banking apps.

Download the report to learn more about the specific ways that banking app users can get more authentication controls.

