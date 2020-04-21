How more than 100 live event companies have put their foot on the construction of temporary hospitals and test sites for coronaviruses

Given that the people working in the event production industry are not strangers to sudden crises, minors and majors, it’s not surprising that they can quickly adapt to the turmoil of a coronavirus outbreak. However, Live for Life, a consortium of more than 100 companies in this field, goes far beyond a pandemic. The group quickly united its competitors, who typically handle events ranging from festivals to car conferences. Currently, they are working together to build a temporary hospital and a drive-through testing center, supporting the nation’s efforts to fight the disease while hiring as many people as possible.

Officially released on April 13th, Live for Life has been working for three weeks at George P. Johnson, Czarnowski, Exploring, Inc., a company that includes a hospital in Jacob, New York City. Takes the lead at K Javits Center and the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

“In essence, we want the event industry to have the power associated with planning large-scale events and the infrastructure of labor, equipment and manufacturing facilities to be a very simple pivot to support frontline and health. “I understand. Care,” says Chris Meyer, CEO of George P. Johnson. “Obviously, we also have a goal to protect the jobs in the event industry. But first and foremost, we’re trying to find a solution to this,” from organizations such as FEMA and local governments. ”

At this point, Johnson had already experienced cancellations and postponements of Google Next, IBM Think, Cisco Live, and Adobe Tech Summit, a wave that began with Facebook ending F8 in late February. But as three companies identify their service needs and opportunities, Meyer says it’s easier to get more and more people involved. “It was like grassroots. Whether they were our universe competitors or industry partners, everyone would get together quickly and ask,” How can we help us? ” An important focus was on. It didn’t take much effort. ”

A hospital bed booth was set up on March 27 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City as part of an effort to combat cases of coronaviruses. Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez — Getty Images

A member of Live for Life, as well as building a temporary structure that can manage the flow of thousands of people in a limited area and adding the technical infrastructure needed to handle power and communication needs. Knew how to deal with the needs of local governments. These agencies helped to quickly track the required permits and approvals. This allowed event companies to build hospital rooms and drive-through structures and use 3D printing to manufacture face masks and other medical devices.

Companies also had to adapt to new safety procedures, both in how they protected their own workers and in how they ensure the safety of patients and hospital employees.

“We’re working closely with the CDC and other healthcare organizations to comply with the guidelines,” says Meyer. “Many of them are concerned with the staff first. How do you make sure they are in good health? There is guidance related to the medical examination we have to go through. For example manufacturing If you use one of the facilities, many industry partners will need to check-in, be tested, and fill out a form that asks a series of questions from your healthcare provider. Strict guidelines related to continuous cleaning that will allow you to touch every part of the venue, not just those who use hand wipes and disinfectants.In the end we follow the guidelines issued by the CDC. And they are evolving every day. ”

Projects are often split among Live for Life members based on location. So, for example, Johnson’s physical presence in Detroit and its partnerships with local trade unions and governments address the needs of Michigan, one of the states most hit by the crisis. It is an ideal organization for. So far, FEMA has been very open to all offerings of support, and concerns about getting paid for its efforts have not slowed the group, according to Meyer.

“Everyone in the consortium agrees to do this at a costly cost to keep people employed, that’s the first step,” he says. “The second step is to make sure you’re getting paid. There is also a risk, or equipment, that you need to consider. When you add a room, when does that equipment come back? Will you return? Will you put it back? What will you do for disinfection etc.? Currently, we have a guarantee of payment for [project] that passed the government. We also know that we pay, so everybody who is confident and an organization that is part of the coalition is under pressure to do this if they have too much financial risk. I think you understand that it doesn’t exist. “

Members of Live for Life also have the benefit of making sure that once the pandemic subsides, they will need to rethink their efforts for future events. “For us, and most people in our industry, think we’ll wash away in 2020.” Meyer says, “How can we do what we can do now and prepare for rebounds?” “There will be different guidelines that must be followed. As the profits of listed companies become apparent, the apparent economic impact will become more apparent. We’ve already begun to see that there are many things that are socially separated, but you’ll see many apply when you’re talking about placing people a few feet away from each other. Updated internal hygiene, health, and safety protocols, such as convention centers, etc. Many of the events that were large-scale have fewer attendees and a more powerful digital extension of that type of experience. But people come together and come back as usual because it’s a natural human need I think. “

