How much are Justin Bieber’s tickets for his Indigo at the O2 show?

Justin Bieber will headline a unique show in London this month.

The singer will perform in Indigo at O2 on February 11.

This will allow him to play a set at only 2350 fans and tickets are expected to be in high demand for the star’s live return.

The date precedes the release of his fifth studio album “ Changes ” which will be released on February 14.

The show marks its first in London since its huge meeting at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival in 2017.

He recently announced dates across the United States to support his next album, which will debut in May.

There are currently no UK or European dates scheduled on the tour, so fans will be eager to get tickets for this unique show in London.

If you wish to obtain tickets for Indigo at the O2 fair, you can find out the prices, their date of sale and the links below.

How much do the tickets cost?

They are priced at £ 23.45 plus booking fees.

When are they sold?

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10 via AXS.com.

There are currently no presales available for tickets.

What is the seating plan?

Indigo in O2 seating plan

Here is the seating plan for Indigo at O2. It includes a general floor intake section, tiered seats (green and red) and a rear rear seat (yellow).

What are the tour dates?

February 11 – London, Indigo at O2

.