How much are my Chemical Chemical tickets for their Stadium MK show?

My Chemical Romance recently announced a huge show in the UK for 2020.

They will make the headlines at Stadium MK on June 20 as part of their reunion tour.

It marks their only UK show scheduled for the tour and will see them play their greatest hits.

Fans can expect to hear “Helena”, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” during their first concert here in ten years.

Their return to the UK should be in high demand when tickets go on sale this week.

If you are planning to book tickets for one of the biggest concerts of 2020, you can find the prices and where to get them below.

My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK

How much do the tickets cost?

Tickets are at the following price, plus booking fees:

VIP tickets include the exclusive My Chemical Romance VIP product pack, chosen by the group, the first entry into the show before the general admission ticket holders to stand and access to the VIP bar and the best seats in the house to sit on.

MK Stadium seating plan

Where can I get tickets?

They are on general sale at 9:30 am on Friday January 24 via:

