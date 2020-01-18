How much Conor McGregor from UFC, sponsors and whiskey earned before there was a $ 80 million payday against Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor is one of the most famous sports stars in the world – and he has a salary package to prove it.

The Notorious will return to the UFC in Las Vegas on Saturday night when he grapples with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

The 31-year-old has not played since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

According to Forbes, McGregor received a base salary of $ 3 million for the UFC 229 fight with Khabib, but record PPV purchases and other notes helped his total take-away salary rise to over $ 50 million.

The Irish octagon comeback against cowboy will be a huge event that MMA overcomes and puts in the spotlight again.

As such, McGregor is set for another important payday as he continues to be the leading face of his sport.

He said in an interview before the fight on ESPN: “I am confident that it will be a nice paycheck, probably the [biggest ever] in my mixed martial arts career.

“I would say I might estimate a good $ 80 million. They think I’m toast, but I’m still the bread.”

Conor McGregor Net Worth

McGregor’s net worth is reportedly up to $ 120 million, which should only increase with his clash with Cowboy.

In addition to the Octagon, McGregor recently renewed its sponsorship deal with Reebok, which earns up to $ 5 million a year.

He has recommended brands such as Burger King and Beats by Dre and also his popular Irish whiskey burner Proper No. Twelve founded.

McGregor recently posted on social media that his mind was sold in bulk. He said: “In my first year, whiskey sales were over $ 1 billion! Whether you like it or not, there is a new king in town! Real whiskey, liquid sunshine! “

McGregor’s most lucrative payday so far was his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The event was one of the largest PPV events of all time, making 4.3 million purchases and making McGregor over $ 85 million.

As usual with McGregor, money was a hot topic before the fight with Cerrone this weekend.

While the Notorious is set for another violent check, its next opponent insists that it doesn’t see as much money as people might think.

“I’m thrilled,” said Cerrone. “My contract with the UFC is good anyway, but it’s not the money fight everyone thinks.

“It’s like,” Oh, you’re fighting Conor, you’re ready for life. “It doesn’t work that way.

“I got a little bit more money, that’s cool. But it’s not like I’m done and I can just retire and buy a yacht and see you in the Caribbean.”