How much does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here is a short story – news from India

At least 80 percent of Covid-19 patients are treated at government hospitals across the country. Although leading private hospitals have treatment facilities, people who can afford them, or in special cases as directed by the health department or government, turn to them.

What is the cost associated with treating a Covid-19 patient? Although it varies from patient to patient, depending on the workload of the virus, associated diseases, age and other factors, do we see in a normal case how much does a cashier cost?

On average, treatment with a normal Covid-19 carrier, without ventilators or other life-saving equipment, costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 a day, says a senior doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

This means that a 14-day treatment for a patient costs between 2,80,000 and 3,50,000. Usually, patients are discharged after three to five consecutive tests. In some cases, tests will go up to eight to ten to get a definitive result, doctors say. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested negative after six consecutive tests.

Take a case of swab or fluid test. The examination of a suspect patient’s swab costs Rs 4,500 (the Supreme Court found this fee for private labs after hearing experts and others). The price of the test kit itself is Rs 3,000. If a person is tested or shows Covid-19 symptoms, they should only travel to the Ambulance Service. Usually an ambulance or private person takes him to the hospital at the expense of the state.

After moving to the isolation ward, there are certain specifications for such patients: each room should have a separate toilet, and usually no other beds are allowed; if the patient is aged or suffering from multiple complications, a ventilator is required.

In Kottayam, a married couple, a 94-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, have been on a ventilator for more than a week. Some of the private hospitals charge Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 a day.

Room rentals will depend on the classification of hospitals, but the cheapest will cost between 1,000 and 1,500 per day.

A 100-bed Covid-19 hospital requires at least 200 personal protection kits. Doctors and nurses will need to change their kits every four hours. If a critically ill person with a high viral load is being cared for, the packages of nursing staff for personal needs should be changed frequently, said a hospital supervisor at Covid-19 Hospital.

One standard PPE equipment package costs between Rs 750 and Rs 1000. The price of medication varies from person to person. Antibiotics, anti-vitriol and other drugs cost between 500 and 1000 R patients per day in addition to his food.

“The money will not be a restriction in the fight against Covid-19, the CM has given us special instructions. Therefore, we are pumping money to treat our patients as best we can. Even some foreigners treated at our hospitals provided the best treatment,” he said. Minister of State for Health KK Shailaja.

As of now, the government is putting up a brave face, but that will leave a ripe hole in the box office, medical experts say.

