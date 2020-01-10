How much does the factor schema play into the recession?

Loading...

The Celtics have recently had a number of clear problems with passes and player movement and the overall cohesion that left them only Milwaukee and the Lakers away from the top of the competition.

There has been too much individualism: “I take the ball and start playing now”, and too little of the part that rewards that player with a shot or moves the defense and opens the floor for a teammate.

Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge both called the Celts for not playing hard enough, although in that respect they were better at losing Thursday to the 76ers in Philadelphia. But that quality is more than just running or diving on the floor for a loose ball. It is also mentally strong enough to hold onto the basic elements of the diagrams at both ends of the floor.

In all these respects, perhaps the most difficult thing to judge at present is how much a factor the current Celtic scheme plays in this. It is clear that there is no real practice time, no solid chance for a solid session of remedial roundball.

The first three-game losing streak of the Celtics season was achieved on the second night of a back-to-back and in the fifth game in seven days. And if you’re looking for a light at the end of the tunnel, it actually shines down on the Cs from the trusses of an NBA arena. They organize New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, and then play against the Eastern Bucks on Thursday in Milwaukee. That brings the point to 14 games in 14 days.

Afterwards? They just play every other night until the All-Star break in mid-February.

These are the kind of planning issues that affect every team. This happens to be the turn of the Celtics in the meat grinder.

“It is heavy,” Marcus Smart the Messenger said. “I mean, the schedule was hard for us, but we can’t use that as an excuse.

“I know it’s a cliché. You always hear it, but it’s the truth. This is what we signed up for and we have to go out and be resolute and show our resilience. You have to want it. And the good teams “If it’s hard, they get better, and that’s what we have to do.”

Said Gordon Hayward, “Yes, I mean, it is certainly a tough routine for us here. It is heavy. It’s the NBA. There is not much else to say. “

The slip in the Celtics game is clear.

“Fatigue makes you miss things you probably wouldn’t miss,” Smart said. “You don’t see any openings you should. Or you see it, but you’re too late. You just have to get better. You have to do what you can to make sure this doesn’t happen – or at least limit those times. “

Hayward added: “It certainly makes things more difficult. Your legs aren’t as fresh as they could possibly be, and you’re mentally a bit tired and tired. But that’s all part of it, so it’s hard to apologize for that.

“We have to go outside and do our utmost. You know, sometimes you run out.”

Find oneself

The 76ers are still trying to figure out for themselves – a process that was expected to take a while after the club lost Jimmy Butler and floor spacer J.J. Redick in the off season. But some Philly fans, never a particularly patient group in general, have focused on acquiring large free agents Al Horford, who came up with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in Thursday’s victory over the Celtics.

The Sixers, if they are whole, have not yet developed a good idea of ​​who belongs to where. As for Horford, it is instructive to note that he had early 23, 25 and 32 points in missed matches Joel Embiid and has not reached level 20 since then. He resumed on Thursday when Embiid missed the first of an as yet unknown number with a broken finger.

“It’s just different,” said Horford. “I think being part of a new team is just an adaptation. It’s just like when I arrived in Boston, I had to adapt – new players, new system, just everything. So for me I am always with it team, so it’s just really trying to figure out how I can help and leave my mark, and of course it’s not just an adjustment for me, but also for these guys, they’ve never played with me and played in a certain way and had different staff than us this year.

“I think it’s going well. I wish it could be a little better. There are a number of games out there that I thought we should have won and we didn’t. But it’s a long season.

“Without a doubt. I think we are all just trying to find our way. “

Guaranteed money

It didn’t get much attention, but it was rather important for that Javonte Green when the NBA company closed on Tuesday and he was still in the selection of Celtics. His salary of $ 898,310 is now fully guaranteed.

The closing date was actually Thursday, but players should have waited 48 hours by then, so Tuesday was the key.

“We actually had a film session that day,” said Green. “They came to me that day and told me their plan, so from that moment I knew it was good. That was really the deadline day.

“I didn’t know before, but it wasn’t like I was worried. I felt like I was doing everything the coaches asked me to do. I know it’s a company, so whatever happened, I was done But it wasn’t like I was worried about. “

Green admitted that it would be very difficult at this time in the season to find an NBA job, because most rosters are maximum. If he was cut in the preseason, a number of suitors were interested in his services.