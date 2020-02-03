A housing tax increase will hit residents of Hammersmith and Fulham in April, while residents of the municipality will also pay more rent.

It comes after more than 10 years of budget cuts by the government in the council’s budget. Hammersmith and Fulham finance officials have warned that the government is also planning further cuts.

The increase in the municipal tax for the 2020/21 fiscal year will be done in three stages, reveals a report.

First, there will be a 2% increase that the board must, by law, spend only on adult social services.

Second, there will be an increase of 1.99%, which the board can spend on any services it chooses.

The two increases mean that residents of Hammersmith and Fulham living on D-Band properties will pay £ 792.42 to the board in 2020/21. This will raise an additional 2.4 million pounds for the board.

The third increase, of 3.6%, will concern the separate segment of the municipal tax which goes to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for expenditure on the police.

This means that all Londoners on D-band properties will pay £ 326.92 at the mayor’s office in London in 2020/21.

The total amount of tax that residents of Band D at Hammersmith and Fulham will pay to council and to Mr. Kahn as of April will be £ 1,119.34.

In the meantime, the council has also announced that it will increase the rent it charges to its tenants starting in April.

Daniel Rochford, chief financial officer of the board, said at a public meeting on January 25 that all tenants on the board will see their rent increase by 2.7%.

Tenants of a two-bed property will pay £ 3.02 more per week.

Rochford said, “In order for us to offer and fund better housing services for residents and invest in a new fully funded affordable housing program, we will have to increase rents …

“This rent increase is based on the consumer price index, as of September 2019, plus one percent.”

He also said the council must find savings of £ 15 million in its housing budget by 2015.

At the January 27 board meeting, deputy director of corporate finance, Emily Hill, said British boards have seen their budgets cut by an average of 25% since 2009.

She added that boards in “the most deprived areas” like Hammersmith and Fulham have seen larger cuts, 30%, or “40% in real terms”.

Hill said the total savings the board has made since 2009 amounted to around £ 125 million.

“In our council budgets, there are now fewer opportunities to save and fewer opportunities to deal with unexpected additional costs during the year,” she warned.

Hill went on to explain that the government would continue to cut funding to councils in London and the most disadvantaged areas, and to focus more on councils in rural parts of the country.

“There is a push for rurality, which means that more money will go to rural areas than to urban areas … more recently, we also understand that more money will go away from London in particular and to the regions, “she said.

