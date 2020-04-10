“How Much Of These Hills Is Gold,” By C Pam Zhang: NPR

Like William Faulker As I Lay Dying, C Pam Zhang’s debut novel opens with a body that needs to be buried.

At How Many of These Highlands is Gold, Lucy and Sam, 12 and 11, children of Chinese laborers, take on a journey through the California hills in the middle of the Gold Rush. The search for burial, family strife, the scent of death, the hot sun, the dust, the storms, all remind Faulker. Ba (Mandarin for “father”) enlarges the story as Addie Bundren did, first as a voice and then finally as a corpse, awful, untouchable and decomposing.

The burial is one of the ways we mark the land as ours, of which we declare ancestors and who are part of it. So it makes sense for Lucy and Sam to pack up for weeks, looking for a place that feels like it can be a (literal) country. “This land is not your land,” reads the epigraph of the book, and that’s the message they receive again and again, from other children, from miners, from the law, sliding to their family about the right to have gold in them. the hills. (Through romance, digging and burial form countermeasures, as if Zhang were wondering what to do in a house plot: what to put in, or what to get out of it).

Zhang’s style can be dense, beautiful without air. Self-conscious lyricism fills the page like all that California dust, sometimes making it difficult to breathe: “Don’t start laughing. A smile that’s closer to the relative’s anger than joy, laughter like it’s consuming. Lucy rethinks the fire. But what’s burning? “

Zhang’s style can be dense, beautiful from the air … but (she) also discovers sophisticated ideas about land, ownership, roots, and history.

The novel also relies so heavily on the re-enactment that it feels like we might be in a painting by de Chirico. For Zhang’s characters, every good thing – a baby, a new friend, a lump sum – explains a disaster, a factor that triggers suspense and makes it impossible to sustain any hope for them. To read this novel the way it should be read – seriously, wholeheartedly – is in a perpetual state of desire and disappointment. John Steinbeck once wrote to his editor on Grape Vine, a clear inspiration for this novel: “I did my damnedest to break the reader’s nerves for rags.” With Zhang, we hear shredders coming from miles away – and it’s hard not to get behind that emotional manipulation again.

But Zhang also retains sophisticated ideas about land, ownership, roots, and history. The head of the local school, Teacher Leigh, takes an interest in Lucy because he wants to write her in his flattering, exoticizing ethnography. As he gets older, he realizes how much unspoken history is left out of books like his.

For their family, America was supposed to be a land of abundance. Instead, they find “a land of missing things. A land stripped of its gold, its rivers, its buffalo, its Indians … its birds and its green and its livelihood.”

But it was “easier to avoid that story, unwritten as it is with the exception of the dry grass, with the marks of lost traces, in the rumors from the mouths of pierced men and mean girls,” in the cracked cracks of buffalo bones, ”Zhang writes. “It’s easy to read Professor Leigh’s story, those names and dates ordered as bricks, stacked up to build civilization.”

This novel is clearly intended to counteract those ordered histories, omitting what existed before “progress” reached the foothills of California, and what was lost in doing so. “Those golden men really think this land belongs to them,” says Sam. “Isn’t that the biggest joke?”