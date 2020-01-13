How my local Japanese supermarket killed ‘Methusalah’

Loading...

I remember a pre-industrial community that used to throw all their trash on the floor behind their members’ homes. This was fine as long as they threw out leftover food or wood or plant material.

However, they got access to cheap plastics, and then their houses became garbage dumps. Plastic often has the annoying habit of staying almost forever.

To avoid plastics overwhelming my own household, I decided to bring my own bag to local grocery stores. Sure, it had seen better days, but I was still very proud of its wrinkles and rheumatism.

One day last year, I drove to the Kaldi neighborhood to get two packets of New Zealand cheddar cheese and a glass of hot Mexican salsa. I brought it to the checkout.

“Would you like an ice pack to keep your cheese chilled?” Asked the polite woman behind the counter.

Your care for my cheese touched me. My purchases were only around 1,000 yen. Is a slow melting ice gel in plastic packaging really so cheap to make that it is spent on such modest purchases? That would only happen in Japan, I thought.

“It won’t be necessary,” I beamed. I went to my till. “I don’t need a plastic bag either. Could you put everything in this?” I gave Methusalah, my trustworthy bag. The Biblical Methusalah lived for 969 years and I hoped the same for my bag.

Did I just think that the pause in the cashier’s reply dragged inappropriately? “Thank you,” she said finally, “but I have to add a little ribbon to show proof of purchase. Would that be okay?”

“Sure,” I replied. Because I’m blind, I couldn’t see exactly what she was doing, but I assumed she added a small piece of tape to the items and put them in the tote bag I’d given her.

I practically ran home because the thought of previously unknown dangers easily influenced me. Just when the news that plastic swallowed the planet suddenly filled me with horror one day, I was now very worried about my cheddar cheese – four minutes out of the fridge, and no stain of slowly melting ice in my possession to keep it safe to keep!

I was relieved to get to my front door and then dipped out of my shoes and hurled the cheese into the protective coolness of my fridge. I went in, opened my backpack, and took out Methusalah. I reached inside and touched some strange, crumpled paper. It was like a corset wrapped around my hot salsa or the worst body armor in the world. It was added without comment after purchase. The sturdy glass made it from Central America to Japan. Was it really likely that a small crush in my backpack would break from paper without this additional fashion statement? I put the thought aside and looked for the cheese. I touched the smooth surface of a virgin plastic bag. The lady at the checkout had put everything in my crumpled old tote bag. But she had made sure to put my cheese in another small plastic bag that had a sticker attached to it to show proof of purchase. The hard plastic of the cheese packaging was protected by the flexible plastic of this new plastic bag, which was protected by the crumpled plastic of my old carrier bag. Do you ever feel like me like a pre-industrial soul struggling to capture modern civilization?

So what did it mean that I brought my own bags and asked to use them? If I hadn’t said anything, would there have been more packaging? Maybe some bubble wrap in the event of a sudden fall? Maybe a little mouse trap to protect my cheese?

Japan has a bigger problem than most countries with unnecessary packaging. It’s the downside of such good customer service and attention to detail. Companies would waste their customers rather than inconvenience.

And maybe I misunderstood my tactics. I think the sight of my old and crumpled carrier bag really bothered the friendly lady behind the cash register. In Japan, cleanliness and order are sacred concepts on the border, especially when it comes to guests or customers. Have you ever received a souvenir from a Japanese acquaintance that looked absolutely adorable until you took off all of the packaging and found that there were only four or five senbei (rice crackers) inside? It is better to give an insignificant gift that looks nice than to insult the recipient by handing something in a shabby old tote bag, even if it was flown all the way from New Zealand or Mexico.

So I’m going to try to use a cotton “bag for life” that will look a lot nicer. And I will have to put my faithful old servant to rest, whose surface now resembles a fermented plum and whose face simply could not keep up with modern society.

