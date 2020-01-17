How Neil Peart and Rush have changed my hard rock loving life

When I stepped into an old Ford LTD with five of my hard-rock loving friends on the night of May 28, 1976, I had no idea that I was about to enjoy a life-changing experience.

But that was my first Rush concert on Friday at the Riviera Theater in Uptown, and that is why the recent death of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart struck so hard. From guitarist Alex Lifeson’s riff to concert opener “Bastille Day” I was addicted to life.

I had hit hard rock last year and had seen Aerosmith, Blue Oyster Cult and Ted Nugent in concert. But as an aspiring writer and journalism student at Loyola University Chicago, I was looking for something substantive and Rush gave it up. There was the power and precision of the music of Lifeson, bass player and singer Geddy Lee and Peart.

Then there were the lyrics, almost all written by Peart since he joined Rush for his second album, “Fly By Night.” The centerpiece of the Riviera concert was “2112”, of which side 1 was Pearts-inspired Ayn Rand 20-minute suite about the struggle of one person for individuality and personal creativity in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world run by the mysteriously evil priests of the temples of Syrinx. To lighten the mood somewhat, part 2 of the record was opened with “A Passage to Bankok”, about a worldwide search for something that recently became legal in Illinois. As Peart put it: “We only stop for the best.”

Over time, Peart ignored Rand’s views and eventually described himself as a “libertarian with a bleeding heart.” blues-inspired rock to progressive pieces and ultimately to more streamlined but challenging songs – and Peart evolved as a lyricist, not to mention his growth as the most wonderful percussionist of rock. Peart had already mastered his profession and took drum lessons from jazz drummer Freddie Gruber in the mid-nineties to get a better grip on his playing.

With his pen, Peart has tackled it all, from politics to religion to getting a grip on dropping the first atomic bomb in World War II (the sonically beautiful “Manhattan Project”) to alienation and isolation of teenagers, something that Peart himself experienced in his own life, just like many of his fans. The song “Subdivisions” still resonates with every dreamer or maverick: “In the high school halls, in the shopping malls, be cool or get ejected.” A second generation of Rush fans sings that chorus and says, “Damn right.” I know. I spoke to one: my daughter.

Rushing two and even three generations of fans may not be unique to Rush, but the appeal is certainly present, as evidenced by parents with their children in tow at locations across the continent. During the shows, children and their father would play drums together during “Tom Sawyer” and other songs. That is something I witnessed at different locations in Chicago and at shows I attended in Cleveland, Denver and in Rush’s hometown of Toronto. The music written by Lee and Lifeson and the words of Peart undoubtedly attract listeners on a timeless wavelength.

The latest studio work from Rush, the mature and accomplished “Clockwork Angels”, is a concept album with an individual’s quest for truth and answers, in a world of steampunk. The last song of the album, “The Garden”, was inspired by Voltaire’s “Candide”, which speaks of the tendency to go to the garden.

The treasure of a life is a measure of love and respect

The way you live, the gifts you give

In the fullness of time

It is the only return that you expect

The future disappears in memory

With just a moment in between

Forever lives at that time

Hope remains to be seen

The words of Neil Peart will continue to give us hope. See you, Neil, during your flight home.

Journalist Bruce Miles covered sport for 31 years, the last 22 years when the Chicago Cubs defeated the writer for the Daily Herald. His Twitter handle, fitting enough, is @ BruceMiles2112.

