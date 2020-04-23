How New: How COVID-19 Can Change Canada’s Food Stores Forever

TORONTO –

No one Canadians think more about the safety of their food than it does now.

They are planning to enter the interior of restaurants, spend more on food to prepare at home and express new interest in the vital food industry that drives the country. taken during severe illness.

But the long-term effects of the long-term closure and fears of a public space can change how and where we shop, says Sylvain Charlebois, professor of food distribution and politics. alias of Dalhousie University.

“The pediatrician has done well now, but the future is endless. How the landscape behind the cover is difficult to read now, ”Charlebois told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

It’s not that the food industry has not helped Canadians well during the outbreak. Charlebois, who studies the country’s food industry, was impressed by how the staff responded to the demand.

He compared purchases to Dec. 23, the usual high-end shopping day before Christmas, and he said shoppers had found the level to be “three times in. day to month. “

“To control that growth in a short period of time is a miracle. There is no other way to put it.”

Good night, hitting the grocery store by going out for a surreal, pre-meditated and hyper-cautious approach.

That is bound to have a long-term impact, Charlebois said.

But right now, a big hit for the restaurant industry is paying off in the grocery store.

The Company, the mother of Sobeys, announced on April 15 that its same-store sales were up 37 per cent during the four-week period beginning March 8. Metro said it Revenue in the second quarter jumped 7.8 percent to CAD $ 3.99 billion a year earlier and estimates that more than 43 percent of its CAD $ 287-million was sold in sales product because of the large spread.

Loblaw Company Ltd., Canada’s largest food retailer, will announce its fiscal fourth quarter on April 29. But some analysts predict that Canada’s stores valuations will report higher earnings per year 2020 than 2019.

Charlebois said he believes Canadians now have a better understanding of all aspects of food, including farmers, transportation, food processing, and food. shipping and sales.

“Things are changing a lot. I think there is a new interest in the whole system. “

As a result, the hero players are paid several times the wages of front-line workers, to be here.

“We’ve heard that almost everyone is going to pay heroines until May 8, but I don’t think the salaries will go back to where they were.” It will be very difficult to put it off now. “

But the retail industry is a much-needed, low-tech economy, he said, and operating costs are boosted by salaries and improving business protection. in-store prices will fall to the bottom. He hopes that will make the closure less profitable and maybe even drop some flags.

Charlebois anticipates that the loss of COVID-19 will compete with the stock market. On a 1 to 2 percent income basis, food chains have little room to absorb rising prices.

The average retailer sells 15,000 to 18,000 different products (called SKUs in sales). That has doubled or tripled over the last ten years or so, he said, and that contrasts with Costco’s strategy, which is to have 3,400 SKUs at 15 percent profit.

“The choice for consumers comes at a cost. It’s more expensive to host multiple SKUs but that’s been the goal for the food industry,” he said.

“So I think we can see customers changing that going forward.”

SUPPORT ONLINE

Diane Brisebois, Managing Director of Retail Council Canada says the brand has always been new through outreach worldwide.

“I hope to see us catch up to the United States and Europe,” he said. “There is a lot of thought going into what e-commerce means for the consumer market.”

An April 15 survey commissioned by Dalhousie’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, where Charlebois is the lead author of the study, found that 22 percent of Canadians intend to buy food online-COVID -19. Compare that to almost 4 percent of Canadians who were expecting a meal online a year ago.

The lab also found that only 24 percent of Canadians are comfortable with shopping for food right now. When three-fourths of your customers find food products are risky, that’s not good for business, says Charlebois.

It will have the greatest impact on brick-and-mortar stores, he said, in a country that has been slow to let go of the shopping spree of online purchases. Fear of health and safety is driving new habits in an easy and time-saving way.

“Some of these problems are permanent. 22 per cent buy their groceries online? Maybe not, but it will never go back to the 2 or 3 per cent it was before. “

But many consumers trying to use the service for the first time were frustrated by the week-long wait for deliveries on windows, crash platforms and orders that were canceled or lost.

Brisebois said the delivery service could not hinder growth in any one year of the day. Instacart, which serves 300 Canadian cities, said it employs 30,000 full-time employees in Canada alone.

“There is a lot of investment from the majority of stores in the country, but it is still in its infancy. So the huge demand that has been made overnight has led to a build-up to the competition. “

Brisebois did not expect Canadians to hold the mark. It is estimated that many will be buying online to buy food and that stores will focus on providing an experience by introducing new products and ingredients, as well as providing a great deal study of cooking and nutrition.

AT THE NEW HABITS

Eugene Ace also sees a growing number of customers buying and preparing food online. He is the founder and CEO of the coffee and snack office for GoJava. His work in Toronto and Ottawa saw net income of 90 percent in the matter of the day when the lock was closed.

To keep its business alive, Ace pulls out some new suppliers and begins using its drivers, vehicles and warehouses to stockpile products the next day, meat, and dairy. cheeses, baked goods and food preparation, seeking immediate interaction with home consumers. It will come from wholesalers, local manufacturers, and retailers to fulfill orders.

He said “We cannot compete with traditional foods in terms of price and options, but we can agree with offering quality and local produce,”

It is also aiming for a quick turnaround, providing after-the-day support for pre-order 4 p.m. That set it apart from a number of home delivery services that can only offer deliveries after a week.

“We get 20 to 30 orders a day now and now we do 50 to 100 orders a day,” he said, “new people see us every day.”

Ace says it has the potential to continue to grow and it is focused on providing a better experience for its customers because it intends to offer more services even after the transition.

“I think after COVID strikes, some people will go back to the market, but others won’t. I think a significant change-in in home delivery has happened and we will see it again twice. People create new practices and if they like it, they will do it again. “

Charlebois agrees that Canadians will not have to visit restaurants or businesses anytime soon, but he estimates that 20 percent of all food will be sold online in two. three years, which is as much as seven times the rate of pre-existing cases.

That would be a $ 50-billion investment in restaurants and stores.

That change in the sea could put the retail market in the system of micro-fulfillment centers for online business decisions, he said. .

‘DEMOCRATIZATION OF COMMUNICATIONS’

A wide range of changes to the online marketplace does not mean only developing giants will benefit, says Charlebois.

In fact, he hopes to see an improvement after the “administration of shipping” that could be more buyers from farmers, signing up for a deal help buy brand from local vendors and promote the niche. business in their communities.

“We had some fish and seafood sent to us by local suppliers that we didn’t know existed a few weeks ago,” said Charlebois, who lives in Halifax. “It’s a little expensive, but new.”

Resistance-19 has been supportive, and in some cases, forcing Canadians to look beyond the “elite” of big box stores to get what they want, says Charlebois.

“I think consumers will eat different foods and that will force people in the food industry to make a different impression.”

One potential downside is the report of specialty stores. Digital printing has been on the rise for a long time but fears over the spread led the Loblaw brand to hit stores in March.

Then the company announced it would permanently purchase additional attachments in various parts of its chain.

Brynn Winegard, a marketing and sales specialist, told Canadian Press that the move will put other shoppers in the same direction.

Consumers are more likely to use their phones to compare stores in stores like Flipp, Salewhale, and Flyerify, and retailers are reaching out to consumers with ads from those. apps that connect with the loyalty card.

In addition, the spread of information has led to a “pivot or disaster” potential as suppliers seek ways to eliminate costs.

“We haven’t seen anything like this before – nobody’s in the business,” he said. “But if you’re not flexible and fast in the way you do business, you won’t be able to survive.”

‘BACK TO A SIDE’

Jane Devito says her journey to the grocery store has changed for the better.

During a serious illness, he ordered online for curbside pickup for the first time. The experience was not over – his first decision was removed, and when he updated it, at least a third of his requests were out of stock.

Regardless, Devito said he appreciates the convenience.

Flamborough, Ont. “I think if everything goes down the drain, the service will be better,” resident said, but added that it did not affect online purchases.

Husband and her husband take turns hitting the store. They are full of adult hours and hope they pass, making sure the aisles are well stocked and crowded.

By going out hunting, couples also find some supermarkets in their area that they haven’t seen before buying eggs, meat, baked goods, salads and vegetables.

“It’s fun to shop that way and we can stick close to home.”

Julie Melanson thinks that this physical departure should continue even after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

“It probably doesn’t have to be six feet, but people need to be further away.”

The mother of three boys has both asthma and heart problems that require surgery. He found the store difficult and depressing during the QHID-19, but chose to move to his home in a remote area of ​​Hamilton, Ont. laughing.

While Melanson does not expect any more masks when the problem is over, she hopes to use other foods – use clean soap, wipe in a cart, use a debit card without spending money , and spray or clean anything when it is purchased. home – is here.

His family has taken a “back to the basics” journey in food preparation, shopping for a few weeks of food, baking and cooking when they have nothing.

He said that all things were going well, but the epidemic around the world would not convince him that buying online was the answer.

Aside from shipping, Melanson, an elementary school teacher in France, says it makes buying and selling difficult. In addition, he said, options are not as extensive as those available in the market.

‘FREE AND RESILIENT’

For Heather Ferguson and her husband Cam Turner, of Victoria, B.C., COVID-19 has traded them around for a while – but they don’t expect much of an impact.

“Of course, it doesn’t change our buying habits, unless we buy very little,” Ferguson said.

They’ve already made a lot of their purchases in the independent community and used a subscription to clean up the product that sent out a new order after the set-up.

“We can look at using a lot of shopping lists for merchandise, but I don’t think we can do much more online,” Turner says.

“I expect the market to adopt a behavior that restricts what people can bring. It was a big mistake early on, ”he said. “Whoever wants it

Costco-sized toilet paper? That will last for a year. ”

Although the crisis may have tested the industry, smaller retailers and larger retailers have made investments in logistics and electronics that are currently covered, says Brisebois.

“Our supply chain has proven to be very efficient and resilient. It is very fast when it comes to cabinets and suppliers are very good at converting items to essentials. “

Brisebois said salespeople are all working with the RCC to create best practices that will be trusted – at least for the future. They have consulted with the government and learned from experience in other countries and in Canada’s grocery stores.

The disease has changed everything about how we live and how we interact. The scale we find in the shopping center we will find elsewhere. “

That includes distance markers on the floor and specialized sanitizers. He said sellers will listen to shoppers about any other metrics they want to see in the future, whether it be a one-hour or an-hour approach to senior citizens.

All cleaning and disinfecting is not a bad thing, either.

Widespread infection, a 2017 study found that in-store products are hundreds of times more contaminated than an inch longer than bathrooms.

EAT SELF-SUFFICIENT

Many Canadians have never argued with the shelves in the grocery store or worried about producing enough food. But shutting down cultivation as workers are increasingly fearful of COVID-19 fears and complaints about inadequate labor in the agricultural area have created complaints.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Canada is among some of the most self-sustaining countries in the world when it comes to food.

Other include the US, France, Australia, Russia, India, Argentina, Thailand and Burma. The agency does not measure whether a country feeds its citizens – however, Canada exports much of its food production – but whether it can.

According to the 2016 census, Canada produces about 1.5 percent of world food while consuming 0.6 percent of global production. What’s more interesting is that, in most foods, the distribution of the economy is below 20 per cent, with the exception of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Brisebois hopes the Canadians will enjoy more of the nation’s food supplies long after the COVID-19 conquered.

“I hope one of the things that comes out of this is that Canadians are aware of how happy we are at our farmers’ production, production, distribution and sales. significantly we have not seen in many parts of the world. “

.