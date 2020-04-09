How New York ICU Volunteers to Care for COVID Patients

Dr. Natalie Yip is the vice president of the Department of Special Health and the Department of Special Health at Columbia University Medical Center. She helped to establish the COVID-19 treatment unit dedicated to her primary care while treating patients first in the outbreak. What follows is a very simple translation.

I am Chinese and have other family members in Hong Kong. We are planning a summer vacation in China until the end of July. Our kids – 12 and 9 years old – have never been. And then, at the end of January, we started receiving messages from our family asking us for help because things were getting worse. The first sign we noticed that this had a global impact was when we went to CVS to buy masks they were all overseas.

When we had our first patient in early March, everything became very real. The patient was a transfer from another hospital. The nurse who spent the night was very thoughtful and went beyond the rules on who should take the COVID-19 test, and decided that this patient should be judged. So every single employee is wearing a good PPE from the get go. We work to organize everything properly – the garbage can be in the right place, Purell is in the right place, contributing and properly so you don’t get dirty.

My role in this at the beginning was to guide people: dialogue with staff, addressing their concerns, trying to support everyone. And we quickly realized there was a lot to it: how to adjust our work methods to minimize the appearance of a health worker, or how to manage immigrants. We have a deep travel environment. We collaborated on each other and started developing guidelines ranging from how to control intubation of COVID-19 patients to what types of PPE need to be worn. We have evolved as a community to teach one another and learn. It’s almost like learning how to be a doctor again.

I spent the last few weeks as a attending physician in the COVID ICU which was spent on mobilizing support for one another, caring for each other, recruiting soldiers and making sure that migrants were present while we were doing this. . Within a week, all of our MICUs were full of COVID patients, just like our SICU neighbors. Then, completely the rest of the ICU. And then another three were built into ORs and filled with COVID patients. We have more than doubled the power of the ICU in just two weeks.

We must reorganize our staff, because instead of treating 12 patients or maybe 18 patients at a time, we should now treat more than 40 to 50 patients at a time. How do I introduce a system of caring for as many patients as we have, remembering that my small box in Excel spreadsheets are all human, real people come in and care a lot, critically ill patients. All of them know that they are also at risk of becoming a patient themselves.

We essentially imported doctors from all levels. I love them by name and “invited ones,” but they really help to come in and work and be in the middle of that battle. It’s very interesting. We have an oncologist as the ICU attends. We have brain trainers who work in what we call a “wake up” ICU, an ICU that never existed a week ago. It’s just amazing – working with commitment. Of course there is a little bit of panic as we show them how to put their hair and how to wear a mask properly. There were times when we stopped and said wow, I don’t think any of us would be the same.

When I returned from the hospital, I had to remove my shoes and vest at the entrance to the courtyard. I went upstairs and took a bath, telling my kids, “Hey, I’ll make it for you for a minute.” I’m going to take a bath and get into PJs because it’s usually 9pm when I get home. Dinner was too late, and they usually waited, due to housing schools. My husband is having dinner, but he will be the COVID doctor of the other group. So the tables turned. He is a therapist. I told him, we had to sit down so that I could tell him how to make his donations and his protective gear properly. I will make sure it has the right strategy. He and I are teaching each other. I had to learn how to organize the kids, to know how to do home schooling and to check out various appointments and stuff online. And he had to figure out how to take his shoes off the balcony and shower before he talked to us.

The Story of Pornography

Heroes of the Lines

The stories of the brave workers put their lives in danger to save us

—By told Brian Bennett

