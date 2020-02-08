How out-of-control slaves outwit killer dogs that were sent to them

Given that enslaved Africans were anxious to flee from them

white slave owners, they invented various ways to escape without discovery and capture.

We know when quiet escape was out of the question

They resorted to a rebellion based on their number to overwhelm their oppressor

but this way was risky, as some slaves told their companions

the masters, sometimes even frustrating the rebellion before it started.

So it seemed most plausible to run away at night, but there was an obstacle. Malicious dogs trained by plantation owners, patrol officers and hired slave catchers were able to hunt, capture, or tear the escaped slaves.

The bloodhounds and bulldogs were so popular that they were

called “Negro Dogs”. If the slave was valuable, his trainers will quickly submit

the dog before killing the slave.

“He was a notorious Negro dog Dogo Cubano (also known as Mastin Cubano, Cuban Mastiff or Mastin de Cuba). The dog was bred by crossing a Spanish war dog with the English mastiff and the scented dog. The animal was developed to catch out of control slaves, but also guarded the cattle and fought dog fights. Not surprisingly, the dog went extinct after slavery was abolished in Cuba. “

The dogs followed the smell of the slave after perceiving the smell of an individual clothes, Then they went after the slave and attacked him aggressively. Successful dogs were rewarded with pieces of meat.

But with the knowledge of the slaves, the hounds are attacked

to those who could end in death, how could they escape freedom?

Those who managed to find freedom planned their escape with the dogs in mind.

“The slaves used many methods to throw theirs sniffing from the dogs. Some used rabbit fat on their feet and others wandered through muddy water. Then there were slaves who faced the dogs with knives and everything else they could carry around to defend themselves. However, those who carried nothing against bloodhounds often experienced the bloodiest fight of their lives. Bloodhounds were trained to tear into slaves and in some cases fight to death. “

Interviews with former slaves have confirmed the fact that despite the threat of others wild animals On the run, they were worried primarily by trained dogs.

Bennett H. Barrow, a slave owner from Louisiana, kept a detailed diary and often mentioned it Importance of dogs in detecting outliers and the terrible violence they could inflict.